Oyo Governor, Makinde Threatens N3billion Suit Against Chieftain In His Party, PDP Over Facebook Post

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has threatened to sue a leader in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Ismaila Ashipa over a Facebook post titled 'Vindictive GSM'.

GSM is an acronym for Governor Seyi Makinde.

The governor, who is also a member of the PDP, gave Ashipa seven days to publicly apologise over the "libellous" post, adding that failure to do will attract N3 billion suit.

Some PDP members in the state, including Ashipa, had accused Makinde of being behind the sacking of Abubakre Adeyemi, a footballer with state-owned club, Shooting Stars, also known as 3SC. See Also Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde Sacks State's Football Club Player Over Political Disagreement With Footballer's Father

Adeyemi is the son of a PDP chieftain in Oyo State, Alhaji Adebisi Abdulrasheed Adeyemi, aka Olopoeniyan, who is at loggerheads with Makinde.

A letter sent to Ashipa by Makinde's counsel, Kunle Kalejaye, dated October 6, 2021, and titled, "Defamatory Public Facebook Post About Engr. Seyi Makinde: Re: Facebook Post, Vindictive GSM, dated 5/10/2021,' said Ashipa posted libellous information on his Facebook page.

The letter, obtained by our correspondent reads in part, "We are solicitors to Engr. Seyi Makinde (herein referred to as our client) on whose instruction we write and our professional service retained by him. Sequel to the foregoing, we have been briefed with unequivocal instructions to enter into this correspondence.

"Our client is the current executive governor of Oyo State and the Crux of the Notice will be centred on a Facebook post published under your name by the public Facebook profile named 'Ismaila Ashipa' at the linked Facebook website online address https//:facebbook.com.asipa in line with the above set out agendum.

"Premised to established facts, we have been informed by our clients to express his shock and consternation with the fact that on 6th 2021, you published a libellous post on the well known social media website 'Facebook' under your profile name 'Ashipa Ismaila' with heading, 'Vindictive GSM'.

"In the post, you falsely and with malicious intent wrote of and concerning our client inter alia as follows, "One of the skilful footballers who got 3SC promoted to the Premier Division recently, Mr. Abubakre Adeyemi defensive midfielder with jersey no 4 has been sacked by the order of his Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State."

The governor, therefore, demanded a public apology from Ashipa, and threatened to sue for N3 billion in damages if the apology is not tendered within seven days.

"We demand with an utmost insistence that these apologies, promises and retractions must be addressed directly (with prominence to our client and published in an at least three national newspapers.

"A draft in the sum of Three Billion Naira representing a modest compensation for the damages suffered by our client on the account of worldwide defamatory content of your captioned Facebook post. This draft mentioned will be addressed and disbursed to orphanages of our client's chosen all over Oyo State," the letter further read.

The letter gave the PDP leader seven days to react, else he will be sued.

The footballer's father, Adebisi Abdulrasheed Adeyemi, aka Olopoeniyan had also alleged that the governor had a hand in the sacking of his son from the state-owned football club, 3SC.

Olopoeniyan last week told SaharaReporters, "I know it is not unconnected with the recent crisis in our party, but it is not time for me to talk. Let Makinde continue victimising our members because of the crisis he mistakingly started. As far as I am concerned, Adeyemi (my son) is innocent in our party crisis and he shouldn't be a victim."