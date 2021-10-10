Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven

Love and Joy – the two daughters of the cleric – were similarly given 10 per cent shares each.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2021

 

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, has been identified in the list of Nigerians that set up offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands.

The investigation is part of the global International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)-led Pandora Papers project and which Nigeria’s PREMIUM TIMES is a part of.

The project involved 600 journalists from 150 news organisations around the world sorting and analysing a trove of almost 12 million confidential files, tracking down and interviewing sources, and adding context using public records and documents.

The leaked files were retrieved from some offshore services firms around the world that set up shell companies and other offshore entities for clients, many of them influential politicians, businesspersons, and criminals seeking to conceal their financial dealings.

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and that of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola were the other prominent Nigerians that have been exposed in the tax haven scandal.

According to the report, Oyedepo in August 2007 contracted the services of Business Centrum Limited, a London-based agent, to help him set up a company in the infamous tax haven for him and his immediate family members.

“Business Centrum subsequently subcontracted Trident Trust Group, one of the world’s leading secrecy enablers and one of the most notorious providers of offshore corporate and financial services.

“The company, Zadok Investments Limited, was set up on August 20, 2007 with 50,000 ordinary shares with a value of $1.00 each.

“Although the directors of the company are Mr Oyedepo and his two sons – David (Junior) and Isaac, every member of Mr Oyedepo’s family are listed as shareholders.

“Mr Oyedepo and his wife, Faith, are the largest shareholders with 30 per cent of shares each.

“His children – David (junior), who in 2016 was appointed resident pastor of the headquarters of the church, known as Faith Tabernacle, has 10 per cent while Isaac, who is the resident pastor of the church’s branch in Maryland, the United States of America, also has 10 per cent of the shares.

“Love and Joy – the two daughters of the cleric – were similarly given 10 per cent shares each.

“The documents did not reveal the exact businesses and transactions the offshore company was set up to conduct. The entity however appears to be the family’s investment vehicle under which the family’s wealth is warehoused for offshore management,” the report read in part.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Boss, Audi Accused Of Corruption, Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Failure To Pay Contractors
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In Wasteful Spending Of Public Funds, Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Approves N47.5m For Quarterly Media Promotion Of House
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Hushpuppi: Inspector-General Of Police Panel Submits Report On DCP Abba Kyari After Three Weeks
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Scandal Nigerian All Progressives Congress' Politician, Kente In Alleged Romance Scandal With 3 Nollywood Actresses Reacts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption BUSTED: Nigeria’s Forestry Research Institute Boss, Olusola Accused Of Corruption Intimidates Workers With Queries, Transfers To Cover Up
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News IPOB Bans Rearing, Consumption Of Cows In South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Group Writes Buhari’s Minister Malami Over Non-compliance With Supreme Court Judgement On $62Billion Owed By 6 Oil Companies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I'm A Little Emotional, I Returned Hale, Hearty And Well’—Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Tells Gathering At Welcome-back Event
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion CHIWETALU AGU: An Open Letter To Emeka Rollas And Why He Must Resign As President Of Actors Guild Of Nigeria, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam TRENDING VIDEOS: Cleric Asks Islamic Students To Brutally Flog Colleagues For Attending Birthday Party In Kwara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged N1.5billion Debt: Court Sets Date To Decide If To Unfreeze 20 Bank Accounts Of Bauchi Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2022 Budget: Loan-Borrowing Buhari Presidency To Spend N13billion On Presidential Jets, N2.3billion On Foreign, Local Trips
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Malabu Oil: Group Writes Buhari'’s Attorney-General Malami Over Its Chairman, Suraju’s Alleged Cyberstalking Case
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde Threatens N3billion Suit Against Chieftain In His Party, PDP Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: List Of 17 Candidates From Buhari's APC Party Declared Winners In Plateau Local Government Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Suffers From Clueless Leadership From Federal To Local Levels – Attahiru Jega
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad