The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner for all the 342 offices contested in Saturday's local council election in Plateau State.

The Chairman of Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung has declared all candidates of the APC for 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship positions as winners of Saturday’s local government elections.

Ntung, made the declaration on Sunday at the PLASIEC headquarters in Jos.