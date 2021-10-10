TRENDING VIDEOS: Cleric Asks Islamic Students To Brutally Flog Colleagues For Attending Birthday Party In Kwara

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2021

Some videos are currently trending on social media which show some madrasa (a college of Islamic instruction) students in Kwara State being brutally flogged as a form of punishment by some senior students of the school on the order of their cleric.

According to a Twitter user, @EkunStoner, the students were severely beaten because they went to a friend’s birthday party. 

He said pictures of the birthday celebration were posted online. However, their teacher saw the post and thought they drank alcohol.

“These Muslim brothers and sister went to celebrate one of their friend on his birthday, so they posted this picture and their Alfa saw it. He thought they drank alcohol, but they only had Yoghurt."

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Twitter have condemned the incident, asking the government to punish the perpetrators.

Below are some reactions;

Also taking to his verified Instagram page with video snippets of the incident, popular Nigerian actor, Charles Inojie, urged the state government to investigate the incident.

He wrote, “How could any school authority find justification for this? Which parent would see slide four and be able to sleep well at night, and to think that their teachers are there watching with glee and urging the assailants on is all the more heartbreaking?

“Whatever offence they might have committed, the school should have other means of administering discipline than this brazen display of barbarism. I hear this happened in Ilorin. Oya, Kwara State government over to you. You have a duty to redeem yourself before the whole world otherwise you would only have succeeded in raising hardened criminals that would turn around to terrorise society tomorrow. SAY NO TO BRUTALITY. SAY NO TO MAN’S INHUMANITY TO MAN. SAY NO TO VIOLENCE. SAY NO TO TORTURE.”

SaharaReporters, New York

