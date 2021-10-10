UPDATE: List Of 17 Candidates From Buhari's APC Party Declared Winners In Plateau Local Government Election

Ntung has declared all candidates of the All Progressives Congress for 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship positions as winners of Saturday’s local government elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2021

The Chairman of Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung has declared all candidates of the All Progressives Congress for 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship positions as winners of Saturday’s local government elections.

File Photo

Ntung declared as follows:

 

1. Alamba Danladi Jock as Chairman Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area (LGA);

 

2. Igmala Andy Stephen, Bassa LGA; 

 

3. Guluwa Joseph, Bokkos LGA; 

 

4. Ezekiel Yakubu Izang, Jos East LGA; 

 

5. Usman Shehu Bala, Jos North LGA; 

 

6. Davou Gideon Dung, Jos South LGA; 

 

7. Yusuf Dayyabu Garga, Kanam LGA; 

 

8. Gotip Henry, Jan Kanke LGA;

 

9. Bitrus Zulfa, Langtang North LGA; 

 

10. Bulus Vincent Venman, Langtang South LGA; 

 

11. Dapuy Minister Daniel, Mangu LGA; 

 

12. Bako Augustine, Mikang LGA; 

 

13. Kak’mena Audu Goteng, Pankshin LGA; 

 

14. Da’aErnest Abner, Qua’apan LGA;

 

15. Galleon Mafeng, Riyom LGA;

 

16. Na’antuam Alexander, Shendam LGA;

 

17. Buba Ado Abubakar, Wase LGA.

 

Secretary of the Plateau State APC, Bashir Sati, has commended the outcome of the election saying, "The process of the election was very hectic, but the poll ended well.

 

"The process of the election was not really smooth right from the commencement of the process and was so challenging.

 

"But we thank God that there was no problem anywhere, there was no loss of life."

 

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the election as a sham, saying, "It was mere appointment and not an election."

 

The publicity secretary of the party in the state, John Akans, said, "PLASIEC has just announced the appointment of people into the local government areas as there was no election anywhere in Plateau."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2022 Budget: Loan-Borrowing Buhari Presidency To Spend N13billion On Presidential Jets, N2.3billion On Foreign, Local Trips
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Elections Plateau Electoral Commission Declares Buhari's APC Party Winner For All 342 Offices Contested
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Buhari To Reduce N26Billion Presidency Budget For Medical Centre, Travels, Refreshments, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Suffers From Clueless Leadership From Federal To Local Levels – Attahiru Jega
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Give Igbos A Chance, We’ll Unite Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2022 Budget: Loan-Borrowing Buhari Presidency To Spend N13billion On Presidential Jets, N2.3billion On Foreign, Local Trips
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Islam TRENDING VIDEOS: Cleric Asks Islamic Students To Brutally Flog Colleagues For Attending Birthday Party In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News BREAKING: Buhari's Aide, Sarki Abba Loses Mother
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Ondo Students Elect First Female National President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion CHIWETALU AGU: An Open Letter To Emeka Rollas And Why He Must Resign As President Of Actors Guild Of Nigeria, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Boss, Audi Accused Of Corruption, Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Failure To Pay Contractors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Tradition Supreme Ruler Of Junkun Race, Aku Uka Of Wukari In Taraba Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Plateau Electoral Commission Declares Buhari's APC Party Winner For All 342 Offices Contested
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Buhari To Reduce N26Billion Presidency Budget For Medical Centre, Travels, Refreshments, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News IPOB Bans Rearing, Consumption Of Cows In South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Petroleum Workers To Embark On Nationwide Strike Over Shameful State Of Roads
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad