UPDATE: List Of 17 Candidates From Buhari's APC Party Declared Winners In Plateau Local Government Election

The Chairman of Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung has declared all candidates of the All Progressives Congress for 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship positions as winners of Saturday’s local government elections.

File Photo

Ntung declared as follows:

1. Alamba Danladi Jock as Chairman Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area (LGA);

2. Igmala Andy Stephen, Bassa LGA;

3. Guluwa Joseph, Bokkos LGA;

4. Ezekiel Yakubu Izang, Jos East LGA;

5. Usman Shehu Bala, Jos North LGA;

6. Davou Gideon Dung, Jos South LGA;

7. Yusuf Dayyabu Garga, Kanam LGA;

8. Gotip Henry, Jan Kanke LGA;

9. Bitrus Zulfa, Langtang North LGA;

10. Bulus Vincent Venman, Langtang South LGA;

11. Dapuy Minister Daniel, Mangu LGA;

12. Bako Augustine, Mikang LGA;

13. Kak’mena Audu Goteng, Pankshin LGA;

14. Da’aErnest Abner, Qua’apan LGA;

15. Galleon Mafeng, Riyom LGA;

16. Na’antuam Alexander, Shendam LGA;

17. Buba Ado Abubakar, Wase LGA.

Secretary of the Plateau State APC, Bashir Sati, has commended the outcome of the election saying, "The process of the election was very hectic, but the poll ended well.

"The process of the election was not really smooth right from the commencement of the process and was so challenging.

"But we thank God that there was no problem anywhere, there was no loss of life."

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the election as a sham, saying, "It was mere appointment and not an election."

The publicity secretary of the party in the state, John Akans, said, "PLASIEC has just announced the appointment of people into the local government areas as there was no election anywhere in Plateau."