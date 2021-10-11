Bandits Now Demand Cooked Food As Ransom Because Of Hunger In Kaduna—Resident

This comes after the ban on weekly trading in markets as part of the efforts initiated by the state government to tackle insecurity in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2021

Some bandits in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State were said to have reportedly started demanding cooked food as ransom for kidnapped victims.

This comes after the ban on weekly trading in markets as part of the efforts initiated by the state government to tackle insecurity in the state. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to the government, attacks on communities have reduced since the ban. 

A youth leader in one of the villages of Birnin Gwari, Babangida ‎Yaro, told Daily Trust that since the ban, bandits operating in and around Damari, Kutemashi and Kuyello villages only ask for cooked food each time they abduct people.

He added that the ban on the sale of fuel in filling stations located in rural communities has also helped to restrict the movement of bandits.

“There is relative peace around Damari, Kuyello, and Kutemashi because the bandits have stopped attacking our communities. They usually stay in the forest and seize food items mostly cooked ones from vendors,” he said.

It was learnt that when they recently abducted some persons on a farm, one of them was allowed to go get food from their relatives as ransom since there was no communication network to enable them to reach their families.

The youth leader added that the Dogon Dawa area is still not completely safe because villagers are still scared of accessing their farmlands. 

He lamented that the ban on the use of private motorcycles in the villages has made life harder for bandits as well as residents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Policewoman Feared Abducted After Gunmen Sack Enugu Police Station
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Security Forces Kill 32 Bandits In Zamfara Fleeing To Niger, Lose Policeman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Governor Obiano’s Confession That Fellow South-East Governors Sponsor Killings In Anambra Vindicates Us – IPOB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Have Wreaked More Havoc In Northern Nigeria Than The South —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity Didn't Come By Accident, It Was Planned To Islamise Nigeria— Ex—VC, Ahmadu Bello University
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected IPOB, ESN Members Write Anambra Community, Threaten Attack
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics What Probably Angered Northern Governors, Made Them Insist On Retaining Presidency In 2023—Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Soldiers In Search Of Bandits Raped, Looted And Killed Innocent People In Benue Community—Residents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policewoman Feared Abducted After Gunmen Sack Enugu Police Station
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Anambra: Attorney-General Malami Should Scrutinise His Words Before He Speaks – Ex-Governor, Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Polytechnic Student Commits Suicide In Lagos After Being Dumped By Lover
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Security Forces Kill 32 Bandits In Zamfara Fleeing To Niger, Lose Policeman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal N6.9billion Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Six Girls Abducted By Boko Haram From Chibok, Others Escape With Nine Children
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Economy Only N14billion Of N471billion Loans Released For Farmers By Central Bank – Osinbajo Knocks Governor Emefiele Over Nigeria’s Ailing Economy
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protest: Osun Police Vow To Arrest Peaceful Protesters On October 20
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Column Can Nigeria Afford To Add Another ₦1.6 trillion To Its ₦13 trillion Foreign Debt? By Ibrahim B. Anoba
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad