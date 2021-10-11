Lawless Security Operatives Attached To Nigeria's Senate President, Lawan’s Convoy Attack Motorist In Abuja, Destroy Car

Overzealous security operatives attached to the convoy of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan have destroyed a vehicle in Abuja.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened on Monday around Charly Boy Junction at the nation’s capital.

The victim, Mr. Otumemena Anthony Chukwunonso said Lawan witnessed the incident and did nothing.

The policemen were said to be furious that the motorist who was ahead of them did not ram into other vehicles at the sound of their siren.

The Senate President's convoy was said to be speeding.

“I was on my way driving to town with my wife, my two sons and my brother-in-law, just some few metres After Charly Boy’s junction, I was on the speed lane (the last lane) and the Senate President’s convoy was coming behind, while I was trying to navigate to the middle lane to give them the way. The lead escort (bike) drove past me and came by my side, kicked my car twice and when the vehicles by my side saw what was happening, they had to slow down so that I can navigate to the middle lane.

"The next thing I heard was bangs of batons on my car after I had navigated to the middle lane, immediately the last Hilux behind with armed men bashed my car and one of the policemen used his baton to destroy my side mirror and the next thing they did was to drive off.

“I have called to know the price of the mirror and I was told N55,000 and they don’t sell one, I must buy the set. This is a car I just bought five months ago to ease transportation costs for me and my family and also look for what to feed my family with. Honestly, I’m heartbroken. This man (Senate President) watched while all this happened because he was behind.”

A former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Festus Iyayi was killed in November 2013 under similar circumstances.

Iyayi died in a car accident on his way to the National Executive Council meeting of the union in Kano. The NEC meeting was to decide whether to call off or continue an ongoing strike after ratifying the decisions of the 61 chapters of the union.

The accident which happened at Banda village along the Lokoja-Abuja highway involved a vehicle in the convoy of the then Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada, which recklessly caused the accident that killed the don.