Loan-borrowing Buhari Earmarks N77million For Aso Rock Rent, N400million To Replace Villa's Telecoms Infrastructure In 2022

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has earmarked N76.67 million for the payment of “Aso Rock rent.”

The amount is contained in the details of the 2022 Appropriation Bill that Buhari presented to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

The N16.39 trillion budget has a deficit of N6.26 trillion.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had said the government would source for more loans to fund the deficit.

According to the budget, the replacement of Villa telecommunications infrastructure will cost N400,000,000.

About N5, 231,101,743 was also earmarked for general rehabilitation and repair of fixed assets in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

A study of the proposal showed that rehabilitation/repair of office buildings will gulp N5,176,045,297, while residential building will take N55,056,446 out of the N150,590,609,934 expected to be spent by the Presidency.