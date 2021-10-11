Loan-borrowing Buhari Earmarks N77million For Aso Rock Rent, N400million To Replace Villa's Telecoms Infrastructure In 2022

According to the budget, the replacement of Villa telecommunications infrastructure will cost N400,000,000.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2021

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has earmarked N76.67 million for the payment of “Aso Rock rent.”

The amount is contained in the details of the 2022 Appropriation Bill that Buhari presented to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

The N16.39 trillion budget has a deficit of N6.26 trillion.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had said the government would source for more loans to fund the deficit. 

According to the budget, the replacement of Villa telecommunications infrastructure will cost N400,000,000.

About N5, 231,101,743 was also earmarked for general rehabilitation and repair of fixed assets in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

A study of the proposal showed that rehabilitation/repair of office buildings will gulp N5,176,045,297, while residential building will take N55,056,446 out of the N150,590,609,934 expected to be spent by the Presidency.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics What Probably Angered Northern Governors, Made Them Insist On Retaining Presidency In 2023—Shehu Sani
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Attorney-General, Malami’s Ministry To Spend N4.4billion On Prosecution Of Boko Haram Suspects, Consultancy Services, Others in 2022
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Have Wreaked More Havoc In Northern Nigeria Than The South —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawless Security Operatives Attached To Nigeria's Senate President, Lawan’s Convoy Attack Motorist In Abuja, Destroy Car
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics Armed IPOB Members Are Not As Bad As Bandits In Northern Nigeria—Abia Governor, Ikpeazu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Vice-President Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, They Plot Evils Afflicting Nigeria Together— Activist, Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Group Petitions FBI, Demands Prosecution Of Buhari's Minister Over Alleged Perjury In US Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics What Probably Angered Northern Governors, Made Them Insist On Retaining Presidency In 2023—Shehu Sani
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Attorney-General, Malami’s Ministry To Spend N4.4billion On Prosecution Of Boko Haram Suspects, Consultancy Services, Others in 2022
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Economic And Financial Crimes Collusion, By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Fulani Domination: Oduduwa Nation Is Imperative! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Politics Lawless Security Operatives Attached To Nigeria's Senate President, Lawan’s Convoy Attack Motorist In Abuja, Destroy Car
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Pensioner Slumps During Protest Over Unpaid Gratuities In Edo
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Orders Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Remove Name Of Media Businessman, Raymond Dokpesi From Watch List
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Governor Obiano’s Confession That Fellow South-East Governors Sponsor Killings In Anambra Vindicates Us – IPOB
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Column Can Nigeria Afford To Add Another ₦1.6 trillion To Its ₦13 trillion Foreign Debt? By Ibrahim B. Anoba
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Now Demand Cooked Food As Ransom Because Of Hunger In Kaduna—Resident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Nigeria's Ex-Governors, Minister Kept N117Billion Assets In Two Tax Haven Banks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad