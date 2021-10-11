Policewoman Feared Abducted After Gunmen Sack Enugu Police Station

A female officer has been declared missing after yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked Aguobu Owa police station in the Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu police spokesman, said the incident took place on Saturday.

Ndukwe said the gunmen stormed the police division at about 5pm in their numbers and started shooting sporadically, damaging any facility insight.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, had directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the command to intensity efforts to locate the abducted female cop.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State CID and tactical teams of the Command to intensify ongoing investigative efforts to locate a missing female personnel and fish out the yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who in their numbers attacked and vandalized vehicles and other items at Umulokpa Police Divisional Headquarters in Uzo-Uwani LGA, in the evening hours of 09/10/2021.

“He gave this order after leading a team of Senior Police Officers and Commanders of the Command’s tactical/operational teams to the scene.

“Meanwhile, the general public, particularly citizens of the State, have been enjoined to assist the Command with credible information and/or intelligence that will lead to the location of the said personnel and arrest of the assailants.”

There have been several attacks on police stations and other government facilities in the South-Eastern part of the country in recent times.

Last Tuesday, two members of a neighbourhood watch group in Ogurute, Enugu-Ezike, were killed when gunmen attacked their office in Enugu.

On Friday, a policeman was hospitalized after sustaining bullet wounds during an attack on Aguobu Owa police station in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been blamed for the attacks, but the group has insisted that it is not responsible for the recent violence.