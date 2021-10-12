BREAKING Lawless Department Of State Services Flies Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu To Abuja, Denies Him Access To Family

The actor was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2021

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested by the Department of State Services for interrogation, has been flown to Abuja as part of investigations for allegedly inciting members of the public.

The army had come out to say it arrested Agu for soliciting support for the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra.

He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.

However, a relative of the Nollywood actor told Punch that the family had been denied access to him.

The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, said Agu was first moved from Anambra to Enugu and then to Abuja.

He said attempts to see him in Abuja were rebuffed by the DSS.

“We spent two days trying to ascertain his whereabouts. We were later informed that he was moved to Enugu and then Abuja.

“We heard that the idea is to move him away from the South-East. We have made efforts to see him, but the DSS has not granted us access. Even the lawyers have not been allowed to reach him,” the relative said.

Agu, who has starred in several movies, including ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, which is now showing on Netflix, has been a known supporter of the Biafra struggle.

SaharaReporters, New York

