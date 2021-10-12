BREAKING: Protest Rocks Sokoto Community As Youths Demand End To Insecurity Under Buhari

Some youths of Goronyo town in the Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State have flooded the streets to protest against the abysmal level of insecurity in the area.

SaharaReporters learnt that the protest was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

A source said the youths were demonstrating against the insecurity in the area, which has forced many residents to flee the town.

He said, “Protest going on at Goronyo town in Sokoto state. The youths took to the streets protesting rampant insecurity that is forcing people to flee the town. The protest is currently ongoing.”

PHOTONEWS: Protest Hits Sokoto State As Goronyo Residents Take To The Streets To Protest Rising Insecurity That Is Forcing People To Flee The Town pic.twitter.com/STKxvHTPiW — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 12, 2021

Photos obtained by SaharaReporters show roadblocks and burning tyres as the youths express their displeasure with killings and kidnappings going on unchecked in their area.

Sokoto is one of the states ravaged by insecurity in the North, a situation that has worsened under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government. Just recently, the state government ordered the shutdown of telecommunications services in some parts of the state to curb the prevailing banditry in the state.

The ban onobile phone services is effective in Dange Shuni, Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Raba, Tureta, Goronyo, Tangaza and Isa local government areas amongst others.

Meanwhile, some bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state recently resorted to writing letters to reach out to families of their victims to demand ransoms.

A source, who was privy to the bandits’ new antics in Sokoto, said a letter was written to a traditional ruler in Burkusuma, demanding a ransom to secure the release of 20 persons kidnapped from two communities in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area.