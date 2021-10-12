BREAKING: Protest Rocks Sokoto Community As Youths Demand End To Insecurity Under Buhari

The protest was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2021

Some youths of Goronyo town in the Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State have flooded the streets to protest against the abysmal level of insecurity in the area. 

 

SaharaReporters learnt that the protest was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

A source said the youths were demonstrating against the insecurity in the area, which has forced many residents to flee the town. 

 

He said, “Protest going on at Goronyo town in Sokoto state. The youths took to the streets protesting rampant insecurity that is forcing people to flee the town. The protest is currently ongoing.”

Photos obtained by SaharaReporters show roadblocks and burning tyres as the youths express their displeasure with killings and kidnappings going on unchecked in their area. 

 

Sokoto is one of the states ravaged by insecurity in the North, a situation that has worsened under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government. Just recently, the state government ordered the shutdown of telecommunications services in some parts of the state to curb the prevailing banditry in the state. 

 

The ban onobile phone services is effective in Dange Shuni, Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Raba, Tureta, Goronyo, Tangaza and Isa local government areas amongst others.

 

Meanwhile, some bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state recently resorted to writing letters to reach out to families of their victims to demand ransoms. 

 

A source, who was privy to the bandits’ new antics in Sokoto, said a letter was written to a traditional ruler in Burkusuma, demanding a ransom to secure the release of 20 persons kidnapped from two communities in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Attack Police Station In Bayelsa, Kill One Officer, Cart Away Ammunition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Governor Uzodinma 'Sheds Tears' Over Killings, Damage In Imo Community After Soldiers, Residents' Clash
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Zambia Can't Stand Idle And Watch As Nigerian Brothers, Sisters Are Killed By Terrorists—Envoy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Carried Out Attack On Catholic Seminary In Kaduna, Kidnapped Students—Official
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N50million Ransom For Abducted Students Of Catholic Seminary In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity 2,287 Nigerians Lost Their Lives To Insecurity In 2021 Third Quarter – Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING Lawless Department Of State Services Flies Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu To Abuja, Denies Him Access To Family
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Nigeria's Secret Police Release Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Arrested For Wearing Biafra Outfit To Actors Guild
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Scandal Malabu Oil Scam: Group Exposes Ploy By Corrupt Officials To Cover Dirty Tracks, Blackmail HEDA Boss, Suraju
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Operatives In South-West More Motivated To Protect Citizens Than Better-paid Nigeria Policemen—Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Police Station In Bayelsa, Kill One Officer, Cart Away Ammunition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Governor Uzodinma 'Sheds Tears' Over Killings, Damage In Imo Community After Soldiers, Residents' Clash
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Nigerian Top Traditional Ruler, Emir Of Kontagora
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Attack Venue Of APGA Party's Rally In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Crisis Rocks Kano Council Of Islamic Scholars Over Removal Of Its Chairman, Sheikh Khalil
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Moves To Impound 29 Private Jets Owned By Wealthy Individuals, Organisations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zambia Can't Stand Idle And Watch As Nigerian Brothers, Sisters Are Killed By Terrorists—Envoy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Carried Out Attack On Catholic Seminary In Kaduna, Kidnapped Students—Official
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad