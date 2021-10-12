Usifo Ataga: Murder Suspect, Chidinma Arrives Lagos Court For Trial

Chidinma Ojukwu, the chief suspect in the alleged murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga has arrived for trial at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Lagos State Government will arraign her and others over the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Chidinma, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, is being arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

Ojukwu, who was consequently arrested on June 23 over the murder of Usifo Ataga in a service apartment, said recently that she was able to kill him because he was weak.

She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of drugs and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card.

She, however, recanted later in a video, saying she acted in self-defence.

Usifo, 50, was buried on July 30.