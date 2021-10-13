Gunmen Kill Nigerian Baptist Pastor, Friend In Kaduna Community

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2021

Gunmen believed to be Fulani bandits have reportedly killed a Nigerian Baptist church pastor and one other in Lisuru Gida, Ikulu Chiefdom, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident to Punch on Monday evening, saying the gunmen opened fire at the duo on their way home from their farms around 6pm.

File Photo

The source described the suspects as Fulani herdsmen, adding that the community has been under threat.

“The Fulani have turned our farms into grazing fields and we have been living under security threats.

Neighbouring communities have always always been suspicious of the local Fulani who we see as our neighbour,” the source said.

He said normalcy has returned to the community while calling on the government to redouble its effort in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended.

Meanwhile, effort to get across to the state police spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, to comment on the incident proved abortive as of the time of filing this report. 

