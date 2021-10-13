Nigerian Soldiers Burnt Over 80 Houses In Our Community — Imo Residents

The soldiers attached to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, reportedly clashed with the youths of the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2021

Residents of Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have lamented the havoc allegedly wreaked on their community by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

The distraught indigenes told Punch that the value of properties destroyed by soldiers in their community was not less than N1billion.

File Photo

According to them, soldiers who were on a reprisal attack burnt no fewer than 80 houses, many cars and economic trees.

The soldiers attached to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, reportedly clashed with the youths of the community.

In the process, a youth was killed, two soldiers murdered, their vehicle burnt and three rifles snatched.

In a revenge mission, the army invaded the community in many vehicles, including Armoured Personnel Carriers and allegedly destroyed many properties.

The development caused the indigenes of the community, especially women and children, to flee the area.

A community leader, Chinedu Nnadi, had said the damage the army had done to the community would not be addressed in the next 30 years.

Nnadi, who is the pastor in charge of He Reigns Chapel, Owerri, said the people had become refugees in neighbouring communities.

A man, Kennedy Ike, whose house and that of his two children were razed during the operation, said his life had been “made miserable”.

The army spokesperson for the 34 artillery brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Joseph Akuga, said the military hierarchy in the state would address the press on the issue.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Soldiers Storm Anambra Nursing School In Search Of Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Military Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Fighters As Many Insurgents Invade Borno Town
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Military Army Chief Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Asks Troops To Do Same
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Missing Nigerian Fighter Jet, Releases Video Of Dead Pilot
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: How Nigerian Soldiers Killed Over 70 Innocent Persons, Demolished Farms, Schools, Hospitals – Benue Residents
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Military Residents Who Fled Damasak Return, Allege Molestation By Niger Republic Soldiers, Citizens
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ohanaeze Calls For One-month Ceasefire In South-East, Says Efforts Ongoing To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Nigerian Baptist Pastor, Friend In Kaduna Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Lawmakers Suspended For Working With Bandits, Killing Fellow Legislator
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity More Than 50 Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Government Building, Tie Down Security Operatives
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Following Recent UN General Assembly Trip, Other Activities, Buhari To Visit Daura For ‘Short Rest’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose Amid N6.9billion Fraud Trial Visits Ailing All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kebbi School Students Regain Freedom After Four Months In Bandits’ Captivity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics National Assembly Withholds Details Of N134billion Budget For 2022 Despite Calls For Transparency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights It’s Improper To Negotiate With Nnamdi Kanu While Still In Detention – Lawyer, Ejimakor Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Storm Anambra Nursing School In Search Of Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Ekiti Court Remands #EndSARS Activist, Moyinoluwa In Prison Amid Governor Fayemi’s Desperate Move To Jail Demonstrator
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Sunday Igboho Down With Kidney, Lung Illness In Beninese Prison, Needs Urgent Medical Care — Lawyer, Alliyu
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad