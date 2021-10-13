Nigerian Soldiers Burnt Over 80 Houses In Our Community — Imo Residents

Residents of Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have lamented the havoc allegedly wreaked on their community by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

The distraught indigenes told Punch that the value of properties destroyed by soldiers in their community was not less than N1billion.

According to them, soldiers who were on a reprisal attack burnt no fewer than 80 houses, many cars and economic trees.

The soldiers attached to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, reportedly clashed with the youths of the community.

In the process, a youth was killed, two soldiers murdered, their vehicle burnt and three rifles snatched.

In a revenge mission, the army invaded the community in many vehicles, including Armoured Personnel Carriers and allegedly destroyed many properties.

The development caused the indigenes of the community, especially women and children, to flee the area.

A community leader, Chinedu Nnadi, had said the damage the army had done to the community would not be addressed in the next 30 years.

Nnadi, who is the pastor in charge of He Reigns Chapel, Owerri, said the people had become refugees in neighbouring communities.

A man, Kennedy Ike, whose house and that of his two children were razed during the operation, said his life had been “made miserable”.

The army spokesperson for the 34 artillery brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Joseph Akuga, said the military hierarchy in the state would address the press on the issue.