Nnamdi Kanu Still In Nigeria, Not Flown To India---Lawyer

Ejiofor described those peddling the rumor as "mischief makers"

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2021

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was not flown to India as being speculated, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu's lawyer, has said.

 

The lawyer said he visited Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, adding that he would visit him again on Thursday. 

Nnamdi Kanu

Ejiofor described those peddling the rumor as "mischief makers" in a statement he made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday. 

 

The statement read, "Please Umuchineke, and teeming followers of our indefatigable client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, this time should not be for any form of distraction. 

 

"You all should rather be intensifying your prayers and supplications to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama as the D-Day gradually approaches. 

 

"Do not give in to mischief makers who are currently parading fake news that our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been transferred to India for whatever mischievous purpose they are insinuating.  

 

"We were with him on Monday for pre-trial briefing and will still be with him tomorrow. 

Please your eyes should always be on the ball, do not be distracted at all. Remain strong in spirit, and continue in your prayers and supplication. 

 

"The Federal Government has no choice but to bring Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to court on the 21st Day of October, it is an explicit order of Court.

 

"Thank you all and remain blessed." 

