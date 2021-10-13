Zamfara Lawmakers Suspended For Working With Bandits, Killing Fellow Legislator

They are also to appear before the House Committee on ethics and privileges in conjunction with security agencies

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2021

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers over their alleged ties to bandits.

According to Daily Trust, the lawmakers – Yusuf Muhammad, Anka representing Anka Constituency, and Ibrahim T. Tukur Bakura, representing Bakura constituency – were suspended for three months.

The Director General Press Affairs and Public Relations of the Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said the lawmakers will stay off the assembly pending the conclusion of investigations on the allegation leveled against them.

“They are also to appear before the House Committee on ethics and privileges in conjunction with security agencies that are assigned by law to investigate them.”

“These are part of the resolutions reached just now at the House plenary presided over the speaker of the House Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya under matters of urgent public importance,” Kaura said.

Leading the debate on the matter shortly after each and every member swore an oath, member representing Maru North, Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma, drew the attention of his colleagues to the “burning issue” in the House.

He said the house should not fold its arms over the serious allegations leveled against the two members.

Kanoma further alleged that during the kidnap saga of the father of speaker late Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar Magarya in particular Yusuf Muhammad Anka and Ibrahim T Tukur Bakura were said to have been jubilating over the issue.

He also alleged that the two lawmakers were behind the killing of late Hon Muhammad G. Ahmad (Walin Jangeru), a former member who represented Shinkafi constituency in the state House of Assembly.

He claimed they leaked information through which bandits tracked the deceased.

He asked security agencies to fully track all their telephone lines and listen to all their conversations.

Also contributing, member representing Birnin Magaji constituency, Hon Nura Dahiru Sabon birnin Dan Ali, concurred with his colleague, saying efforts to negotiate with notorious bandit, Bello Turji, on so many occasions to secure the release of late speaker’s father, should not go in vain.

In his ruling on the matter, the speaker, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, approved the outright suspension of the two members.

Speaker Magarya also directed chairman House Committee on ethics and privileges, Hon Kabiru Hashimu Dansadau, to fully investigate these members and report its findings back to the plenary.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kill Nigerian Baptist Pastor, Friend In Kaduna Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kebbi School Students Regain Freedom After Four Months In Bandits’ Captivity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity More Than 50 Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Government Building, Tie Down Security Operatives
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Southern Governors Resolution: Ogun Meets Deadline, Passes Law Banning Open Grazing, To Jail Offenders
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Kill 5,800 Nigerians In 6 Months, Abducted 1,344 In June Only— Report
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Insecurity Igangan Attack: How Fulani Herdsmen Killed Amotekun Commander, Three Others
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Soldiers Burnt Over 80 Houses In Our Community — Imo Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ohanaeze Calls For One-month Ceasefire In South-East, Says Efforts Ongoing To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Nigerian Baptist Pastor, Friend In Kaduna Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Recruit National Youth Service Members Into Military To Fight Boko Haram – Governor Fayemi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Insecurity More Than 50 Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Government Building, Tie Down Security Operatives
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Following Recent UN General Assembly Trip, Other Activities, Buhari To Visit Daura For ‘Short Rest’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose Amid N6.9billion Fraud Trial Visits Ailing All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kebbi School Students Regain Freedom After Four Months In Bandits’ Captivity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics National Assembly Withholds Details Of N134billion Budget For 2022 Despite Calls For Transparency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights It’s Improper To Negotiate With Nnamdi Kanu While Still In Detention – Lawyer, Ejimakor Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Storm Anambra Nursing School In Search Of Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Ekiti Court Remands #EndSARS Activist, Moyinoluwa In Prison Amid Governor Fayemi’s Desperate Move To Jail Demonstrator
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad