BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Create COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centres In Churches, Universities, Others

The latest decision of the Federal Government to create the vaccination sites was due to the need to fast track vaccination in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2021

The Nigerian government has announced its plans to create mass vaccination centres in higher institutions of learning and religious houses.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja, Punch reports.

SaharaReporters Media

According to Shuaib, the latest decision of the Federal Government to create the vaccination sites was due to the need to fast track vaccination in the country.

He said, “We have made plans to create mass vaccination sites and such sites include higher institutions like Universities, Polytechnics and also religious centres like churches. We will be putting structures in place to achieve this.”

Nigerians have kicked against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination by some state governments in the recent past, amidst plans by government authorities to enforce the vaccination on civil servants and the populace.

SaharaReporters, New York

