Kaduna Varsity Suspends Students Who Beat Up Military Cadets Over Girlfriend

The Kaduna State University has suspended some of its students who fought cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on October 12.

SaharaReporters learnt that the four NDA cadets, who are in their second year, were in KASU for the school’s matriculation funfair, featuring live performance, face paint, dance and others shows.

The university’s spokesman, Adamu Bargo, stated on Wednesday in Kaduna that the students beat up the cadets and damaged their car for making advances at a student’s female friend.

He said, “The incident happened at the convocation ground where the cadets saw a female student hanging out with her male friend and one of them tried to collect her phone number but she refused.

“When the cadets persisted, the male friend intervened and one of the cadets slapped him.

“The assaulted varsity student drew the attention of other students who descended on the cadets with stones and sticks.

“The cadets tried to escape in their Toyota Matrix car, but the students locked the school gates and pelted the vehicle with broken pieces of interlock bricks.

“One of the cadets who couldn’t get into the car in good time was severely beaten.”

He stated that the incident was being investigated and further disciplinary actions would be meted to forestall recurrence.

