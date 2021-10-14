N134billion National Assembly Budget For 2022 Too Small – Nigerian Lawmakers

Kalu further noted that when the House had a budget with aggregate lower expenditure, it was from N150billion to N128billion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2021

The House of Representatives has faulted the N134billion allocated to the National Assembly in the 2022 Appropriation bill.

Benjamin Kalu, the spokesman of the House on Thursday, described the budget as too small.

House of Representatives

He said the percentage of transfer to the National Assembly did not reflect the increase in the amount of statutory transfers in the 2022 budget.

Kalu further noted that when the House had a budget with aggregate lower expenditure, it was from N150billion to N128billion.

“This concerns the House. It concerns the House because, the statutory transfer as we have mentioned, there is an increase from N484.49 billion to N768.28 billion and that is a reflection of 58.7 percent increase; an increase of about N283.79 billion. Do you know that this increase does not reflect in the amount that comes to the National Assembly?”

“But remember, when we had a budget with lower aggregate expenditure, it was reduced from N150 billion to N128 billion though, we have the challenges our forex and the challenges of the purchasing power of the currency; what we have is N134 billion? Do you know what N134 billion represents for the statutory transfer?

“Let me give you this example; in 2019, we had N125 billion given to the NASS and that is at the level of 1.42 percent of the N8.83 trillion.

“In 2020, we had N128 billion given to National Assembly. That was a reduction from 1.42 to 1.18 percentage of that N10.8 trillion.

“In 2021, we were given N134 billion which now represents 0.98 percent of N13.1 trillion but this year, we are given N134 billion again which is now representing 0.82 percent here,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Wait Till 2031 For Next Presidency – Niger Delta Forum Tells Northern Region
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Disagree On Planned Protest Ahead Of Nigeria's Vice-President Osinbajo's Visit To London
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Should Support South-East To Produce President In 2023 – Buhari/Osinbajo Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BUSTED: Buhari Has Earmarked N450million For Rent At Presidential Villa In Seven Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Launches Eastern Security Network, Says Not Different From Amotekun, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Government Asked Us To Abduct You – Kenya Operatives Told Nnamdi Kanu, Chained Him To Floor For Six Days
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ogun Resident Accuses Landlady Of Sending Vigilante To Shoot Him, Damage His Legs
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Anambra Poll: Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Rules Out Dialogue With IPOB, ESN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Wait Till 2031 For Next Presidency – Niger Delta Forum Tells Northern Region
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Shot Dead, Many Injured As Transport Workers Clash Over Toll Collection In Lagos
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
CRIME Three Teenagers Arrested In Ogun For Robbing, Killing Motorcyclist
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Disagree On Planned Protest Ahead Of Nigeria's Vice-President Osinbajo's Visit To London
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME US Court Charges 11 Nigerians With Money Laundering, Defrauding Over 50 Victims
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business Aggrieved Investors In Forex Company Blame Central Bank Of Nigeria For Dragging Investigation On Frozen Funds
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Enugu Youths Coalition Gives Ebonyi Governor 24 Hours To Release Ex-Aide Arrested Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Jobs I Need A Job — Lagos Graduate Writes Governor Sanwo-Olu, Stands At Secretariat Gate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Basket Ball Players Protest Against Imposition Of President On Its Federation, NBBF
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Varsity Suspends Students Who Beat Up Military Cadets Over Girlfriend
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad