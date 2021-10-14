Nigerian Basket Ball Players Protest Against Imposition Of President On Its Federation, NBBF

Past and present Nigeria’s basketball players on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Abuja over an alleged plan to impose one Musa Kida as the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The protesters marched from the Area 10 Old Parade, Garki and to the Unity Fountain, Maitama, demanding that Kida must be prevented from imposing himself on the basketballers and other stakeholders as the association’s President.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development summoned Kida and a former President of NBBF, Tijani Umar, to another emergency meeting over the lingering crisis rocking the association.

The meeting which is slated for Monday, October 18, 2021, in Abuja is to find a lasting solutions to the four-year old feud between the duo.

This is coming a few days D’Tigress, Nigeria women’s basketball team protested over their unpaid wages and allowances. See Also Sports EXPOSED: How Nigerian Officials Diverted $100,000 Meant For Women Basketball Team, D'Tigress, Owe Each Player $4,900 Allowances

They also expressed grievances over what they described as unfair treatment meted out to them by the Nigerian government and the outgoing caretaker board of the NBBF, led by Kida after their victory at the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

Some members of the team said their efforts in winning the championship for a fifth time were never appreciated.

SaharaReporters had earlier in the week reported that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development was accused of failing to distribute $100,000 (N41.1million) allowances donated by three banks to Nigeria’s women basketball team for their Tokyo 2020 Olympic participation.

PHOTONEWS: Nigerian Basketball Players Hold Demonstration In Abuja To Protest Imposition Of Musa Kida As Nigeria Basketball Federation President pic.twitter.com/4Ft4eZAHA6 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 14, 2021

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a member of the senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, had revealed that their allowances, bonuses, training grant worth $4,900 had also not been paid.

She had added that none of the D’Tigress team members would show up in camp in preparation for the February 2022 FIBA World Cup if the Nigerian government failed to pay them.

She had said, “The last time we checked, some of our allowances, bonuses and training grants have not been paid. All our accounts numbers have been submitted but still no remittance. Donations made by banks for players, officials, volunteer stipends etc. dating all the way back to 2018 but I will let the managers address the vendor/contractor’s situation.

“They forget we all have a relationship and do communicate; $500 each 2018 FIBA World Cup for players and officials; $1,000 each for finishing final 8 in FIBA World Cup; $1,000 each bonus for winning AfroBasket in Senegal for 2019 players and officials.

“$300 - $400 each Mozambique Olympic Qualifier allowance balance, were supposed to be paid $100 per day; $2,000 each training grant balance from Tokyo Olympics, players only. The $100,000 donated by three Nigerian banks to all the players and officials that made D’Tigress Olympics qualification possible final roster. The men also got $100,000 assigned to them, the total was $200,000.

“Miscellaneous expenses by players and officials; the full breakdown has been submitted to the outgoing Basket Ball President and the honourable minister, Sunday Dare.

“With all due respect to the association leadership, the Presidency, the Ministry and NBBF administration old and new, if these monies are not paid before the next qualifier of the next tournament in February 2022, FIBA World Cup, the entire D’Tigress team will not show up in camp. We are all saying this as one unit and one voice.”