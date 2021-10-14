Police Arrest Four Bandits Who Attacked Station, Abducted Woman, Daughter In Adamawa

The police in Adamawa State have arrested four bandits in connection with an attack on a police station and kidnapping of a mother with her daughter in the state.

SaharaReporters had on October 10 reported that some bandits attacked a police station in in Ngurore and subsequently kidnapped a woman with her daughter in a nearby house.

The incident happened in Ngurore, a satellite town, along Yola-Gombe road.

Four members of the notorious kidnap gang were reportedly arrested on Wednesday, following credible intelligence.

The spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest in Yola, the state capital, on Thursday.

He said, “Operatives of the Anti- Kidnapping unit of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested four notorious and high-profile kidnapping suspects. They confessed during police investigations to have abducted a widow, Hauwa Umaru and her daughter and also attacked the Divisional Police headquarters, Ngurore in the Yola South Local Government Area.

"The arrest of the suspects followed an order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde, and the effort by the police towards ensuring perpetrators of the dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

"The breakthrough that led to the arrest of the suspects began with the arrest of one Buba Ibrahim a.k.a Babangida ‘m’ 20yrs, native of Wuro Bilal village, Ngurore District ,Yola South LGA.

"The confession of the suspect revealed how they abducted Hauwa Umaru, her daughter, one Alhaji Bahago of Ibbare and their attack on Ngurore Police Station on the 8th and 9th October, 2021. The police were assisted by some professional Hunters who apprehended (3) other members of the gang; Tumba Alhaji Dan Bappa, 25 years and native of Ibbare district,Yola south LGA.

“Buba Alhaji Abdu, a resident of Ibbare, Ngurore District and Abdullahi Lawal, a resident of Lau local government area, Taraba State, out of the seven-man syndicate. All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations.”