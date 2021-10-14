Three Seminarians To Perform Thanksgiving Mass On Thursday Hours After Freedom From Kidnappers

Three Seminarians have been directed by the Diocese of Kafanchan to perform thanksgiving Mass following their release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2021

Three Seminarians, released on Wednesday night following their abduction from Christ the King Major Seminary in the Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, are billed to celebrate Mass of thanksgiving on Thursday.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed the release of the abducted Seminarians on Wednesday night.

Okolo said the church would continue to pray for the release of the other seminarians who are still in captivity.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported the attempted abduction of seven Seminarians out of which four escaped. 

Three of them were eventually taken away by the kidnappers who broke into the school. See Also Insecurity How Bandits Carried Out Attack On Catholic Seminary In Kaduna, Kidnapped Students—Official 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

However, the three Seminarians have been directed by the Diocese of Kafanchan to perform thanksgiving Mass following their release from the kidnappers' den. 

Okolo on Wednesday night confirmed the release of the three of Seminarians, saying, “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our Three Major Seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021.

“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers. We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their Captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of THANKSGIVING to God tomorrow, Thursday 14th October 2021, for the quick and safe release of our Seminarians.

“May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for us and all those that are still in captivity!”

SaharaReporters, New York

