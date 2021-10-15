British Lawmaker, David Amess Stabbed To Death During Meeting With Constituents

A British lawmaker, David Amess has lost his life after he was repeatedly stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents in southern England on Friday.

The police had said that they found an injured man at Essex after they were informed about a stabbing which occurred in the afternoon.

They added that the man's injuries were treated but he did not survive it.

According to BBC News, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a murder, and a knife was found.

Amess, 69, was a member of Conservative Party and had been a member of the parliament since 1983.

He is the second Member of Parliament (MP) to be murdered in five years and he was married with five children.

It was learnt that sometimes in 2016, Labour MP, Jo Cox, was shot on the street in her constituency and she died.

The Jo Cox Foundation, the charity set up in her memory, said on their Twitter page that it was "horrified" by the stabbing of Amess.

"We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time," the foundation said.