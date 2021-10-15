British Lawmaker, David Amess Stabbed To Death During Meeting With Constituents

They added that the man's injuries were treated but he did not survive it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

A British lawmaker, David Amess has lost his life after he was repeatedly stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents in southern England on Friday.

The police had said that they found an injured man at Essex after they were informed about a stabbing which occurred in the afternoon.

They added that the man's injuries were treated but he did not survive it.

According to BBC News, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a murder, and a knife was found.

Amess, 69, was a member of Conservative Party and had been a member of the parliament since 1983.

He is the second Member of Parliament (MP) to be murdered in five years and he was married with five children.

It was learnt that sometimes in 2016, Labour MP, Jo Cox, was shot on the street in her constituency and she died.

The Jo Cox Foundation, the charity set up in her memory, said on their Twitter page that it was "horrified" by the stabbing of Amess.

"We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time," the foundation said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Drop Your Arms, Get Education And Do Away With Evil – Fulani Christians Plead With Killer Tribesmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: How Ogun Governor, Abiodun Hid Multi-million Dollar Properties In Tax Haven, Failed To Declare Assets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Anambra Police Nab Three Suspected Criminals, Recover Gun, Charms, Hard Drugs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nurses In Nigerian Government Hospital Lament Non-Payment Of Uniform Allowance For Two Years
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Polytechnic Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Allowances, Suspension Of Union Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Power-drunk Policeman Deliberately Knocks Down 3 Construction Workers, Shoots Into The Air To Escape In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Drop Your Arms, Get Education And Do Away With Evil – Fulani Christians Plead With Killer Tribesmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: How Ogun Governor, Abiodun Hid Multi-million Dollar Properties In Tax Haven, Failed To Declare Assets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Anambra Police Nab Three Suspected Criminals, Recover Gun, Charms, Hard Drugs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nurses In Nigerian Government Hospital Lament Non-Payment Of Uniform Allowance For Two Years
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Eid-Ul-Mawlid: Nigerian Government Declares Tuesday Public Holiday
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Polytechnic Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Allowances, Suspension Of Union Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Power-drunk Policeman Deliberately Knocks Down 3 Construction Workers, Shoots Into The Air To Escape In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Landmark Event Centre Cancels #EndSARS Indoor Summit Planned To Shed Light On Lekki Shootings, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Nigerian Army Detonates Explosives At Cross River Barracks, Causing Explosions
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Pastor Tunde Bakare Back In Aso Villa To See Buhari 82 Days After Vowing 'No More Visits'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Kogi Pensioners, Workers Committing Suicide Due To Hunger – Youths Leader Tackles Governor Bello Over N20billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man In Rivers State For Streaming Pornography On Billboard For Passersby, Motorists
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad