Eid-Ul-Mawlid: Nigerian Government Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated all Muslims at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

The Nigerian Government has declared Tuesday, October 19 a public holiday in respect of this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore in a statement on Friday.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammad which include love, patience and perseverance, as he stated that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality. As the indisputable leader of our race, we must show responsible leadership in Africa,” the statement said.

“While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urges all Nigerians and the youth, in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.”

SaharaReporters, New York

