Kogi Government Forfeits N20billion Bailout Funds In Secret Account To Central Bank Of Nigeria

The money was meant for the payment of workers, but was alleged to have been domiciled in an interest yielding account with the bank.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn a suit it filed against the Kogi State Government seeking the forfeiture of the N20billion bailout funds allegedly granted to the Kogi State Government.

The EFCC explained that it is expedient for the suit to be discontinued and the account unfrozen to enable the bank’s management effect the transfer and return of the sum to the coffers of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the order following EFCC’s prayer to withdraw the N20billion suit against the Kogi State government.

The counsel to EFCC, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, leading Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, listed six grounds upon which the judge granted the prayer.

The money was meant for the payment of workers, but was alleged to have been domiciled in an interest yielding account with the bank.

On Friday at the resumption of proceedings, Pinheiro presented EFCC’s grounds for discontinuance as contained in an application dated October 13, 2021. See Also News Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Seeks Forfeiture Of N20billion Salary Loan Allegedly Diverted By Kogi Government 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

The motion titled “Notice of discontinuance” stated that “the Applicant, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission has resolved to discontinue this matter in SUIT NO: FHC/L/CS/1086/2021 pending before this Honourable Court against the Respondent’s Account herein.”

Some of the grounds upon which EFCC’s application of discontinuance was brought were; that the Management of the bank where account No. 0073572696 with the name ‘KOGI STATE SALARY BAIL OUT ACCOUNT’ is domiciled has clarified the questions resulting to the commencement of the suit.

It was also stated that the management of the bank had since acknowledged the existence of the said account in their book but claimed that the same was a mirror account.

The N19,333,333,333.36 still standing in the credit of the account remained frozen pursuant to the order of the court and that the management of the bank had in a letter dated 21st September, 2021, signed by its Managing Director, indicated intention to return the total sum to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Justice Aneke, in granting the EFCC’s application held that the application was meritorious and ought to be granted accordingly.

“I have listened to the submission of the learned silk for the application, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) vis-a-vis perused the motion to withdraw. My humble opinion is that the application is meritorious and ought to be granted accordingly; the application is granted as prayed,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Pastor Tunde Bakare Back In Aso Villa To See Buhari 82 Days After Vowing 'No More Visits'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari’s The Most Loved Politician In Nigeria’s History, Popular Than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano, Others – Presidential Aide, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Man Called Chimpanzee, Subjected To Monkey Noises By Boss In Ireland Awarded N19million Compensation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Borno Inaugurates Special Squad To Protect Farmers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Nigerians Harbour Hatred, They Will Kill One Another If Licenced To Have Guns — Iwo High Chief
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Politics PDP Renew Assault After Ondo Election Loss
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Eid-Ul-Mawlid: Nigerian Government Declares Tuesday Public Holiday
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
News British Lawmaker, David Amess Stabbed To Death During Meeting With Constituents
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Politics Pastor Tunde Bakare Back In Aso Villa To See Buhari 82 Days After Vowing 'No More Visits'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Three Killed, One Injured As Herdsmen Launch Fresh Attack On Plateau Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man In Rivers State For Streaming Pornography On Billboard For Passersby, Motorists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Kogi Pensioners, Workers Committing Suicide Due To Hunger – Youths Leader Tackles Governor Bello Over N20billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Landmark Event Centre Cancels #EndSARS Indoor Summit Planned To Shed Light On Lekki Shootings, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic As Nigerian Army Detonates Explosives At Cross River Barracks, Causing Explosions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Power-drunk Policeman Deliberately Knocks Down 3 Construction Workers, Shoots Into The Air To Escape In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Polytechnic Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Allowances, Suspension Of Union Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drop Your Arms, Get Education And Do Away With Evil – Fulani Christians Plead With Killer Tribesmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal REVEALED: How Ogun Governor, Abiodun Hid Multi-million Dollar Properties In Tax Haven, Failed To Declare Assets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad