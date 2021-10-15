Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Reacts To Claims IPOB Leader Was Given Document To Sign As Condition Of His Freedom

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has debunked a claim making the rounds on social media that his client was given a document to sign as a condition of his freedom.

A story had circulated on Twitter on Thursday that the Nigerian government provided a document for the separatist leader to sign, but that he rejected it.

Nnamdi Kanu

The IPOB leader's lawyer, however, described it as fake news meant to create panic among pro-Biafra agitators.

Ejiofor disclosed this in a statement of the routine visit to Kanu in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday.

He said Kanu also found the rumour laughable when he was told.

He further stated that the Nigerian government has no plausible excuse “not to produce Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court come Thursday, the 21st day of October 2021."

The statement read, "As the D-Day approaches, the legal team is not leaving any stone unturned towards ensuring that all the "t's" are crossed and "i's" dotted.

"It was indeed an eventful visit as our indefatigable Client found as laughable, the series of false narratives being spread to the public domain, ostensibly sponsored by the agents of darkness who are very deep in their dream to prevent his appearance in court and to create a state of panic in the minds of his followers.

"Prominent among the falsehood desperately championed by mischief makers is the trending subject that our dear Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been flown to China, and from China to Israel, and from Israel to Kontokatafi, etc. We know the purveyors of this fake news and they are aware that their evil conspiracies are dead on arrival.

"Onyendu was equally amazed by another fake news that was making headline in some social media quarters that he was asked to sign any document before regaining his freedom. This is total falsehood and he is urging his esteemed followers to please ignore this falsehood.

"Above all, our indefatigable Client is strong and tenaciously holding firm in spirit. He is ready for the 21st October 2021 appearance in court. This date is SACROSANCT and shall remain so.”