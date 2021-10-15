Nnamdi Kanu Declares Fast For IPOB Supporters Ahead Of October 21 Trial – Lawyer, Ejiofor

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that he (Kanu) enjoined IPOB followers to proceed on a fast ahead of his trial on October 21.

Ejiofor in an update obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday added that Kanu and the legal team were confident of victory and no excuses would be tolerated from the Department of State Services.

The lawyer also debunked different rumour including that Kanu had been flown by the Nigerian government to China and Israel.

Ejiofor noted that Kanu was strong and ready to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 21.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer said, “As the D-Day approaches, the legal team is not leaving any stone unturned towards ensuring that all the "t's" are crossed and "i's" dotted.

“It was indeed an eventful visit as our indefatigable Client found as laughable, the series of false narratives being spread to the public domain, ostensibly sponsored by the agents of darkness who are very deep in their dream to prevent his appearance in court, and to create a state of panic in the minds of his followers.

“Prominent among the falsehood desperately championed by mischief makers is the trending subject that our dear Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been flown to China, and from China to Israel, and from Israel to Kontokatafi etc. We know the purveyors of these fake news and they are aware that their evil conspiracies are dead on arrival.

“Onyendu was equally amazed by another fake news that was making headline in some social media quarters, that he was asked to sign any document before regaining his freedom. This is total falsehood and he is urging his esteemed followers to please ignore this falsehood.

“Above all, our indefatigable Client is strong and tenaciously holding firm in spirit. He is ready for the 21st October 2021 appearance in court. This date is SACROSANCT and shall remain so.

“Thankfully, the Federal Government of Nigeria is fully aware of this date, and more compelling is the fact that the detaining authority has since over a month ago, concluded every purported investigation into the matter. Hence, no plausible excuse will be available to them not to produce Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court come Thursday, the 21st Day of October 2021. You must all see him live and direct on this date.

“Our Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu urges millions of his followers and supporters to continue to conduct themselves and carry on within the ambit of the laws, as you all have always done. More strikingly and commendable is the fact that your solidarity has remained unshaken against all intimidating circumstance, and for this, he is deeply grateful.

“Onyendu advised his supporters and millions of followers to go into dry fasting as the D-Day approaches, because resounding victory will be ours on this date and the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama will be given the glory and adoration in the end.”