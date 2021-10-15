Police Arrest Man In Rivers State For Streaming Pornography On Billboard For Passersby, Motorists

The LED billboard, situated around the Garrison area, was streaming pornography images until it was shut off when pedestrians lodged complaints.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

The Rivers State Police Command have arrested a middle-aged man for unlawfully accessing a billboard in Port Harcourt and uploading a pornographic film.

According to a report by NewsWire, the LED billboard, situated around the Garrison area, was streaming pornography images until it was shut off when pedestrians lodged complaints.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Reacting to the development, the operator of the billboard, E-motion Advertising, in a statement said; “It has come to our attention that an unauthorised break-in happened at one of our sites in Rivers State, where an individual (name withheld) gained unlawful access to our site and local server.

“The individual then caused an obscene material to be uploaded to an external display device.

“Our remote monitoring team was immediately alerted to this incident and the LED board was turned off. The culprit has since been apprehended by the police and taken into custody for questioning.

“As a socially responsible company, we are working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the law takes its full course in prosecuting this heinous and distasteful act that goes against all manner of public decorum.”

“Finally and most importantly, we apologise for this distasteful incident and assure the public that we are currently putting additional measures in place across our sites to prevent a reoccurrence.”

