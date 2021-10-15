Three Killed, One Injured As Herdsmen Launch Fresh Attack On Plateau Community

During the attack, they killed the man and his children while another resident reportedly sustained serious injuries from gunshots.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

Residents of Nkiendonwro village in the Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have yet witnessed another sorrowful day as suspected Fulani herdsmen on Thursday, invaded the village and unleashed terror on it.

A source told SaharaReporters that the herdsmen waylaid a father and his two children who boarded a motorcycle on their way to the farm.

During the attack, they killed the man and his children while another resident reportedly sustained serious injuries from gunshots.

The spokesperson of Miango Youth Development Association, Nuhu Bitrus Nga, also told SaharaReporters that the attack happened at about 8am when the family members were planning to go to their farm.

He identified the dead victims as Amos David, 42years, Reuben Sunday, 28, and Abednego Amos aged 8 years while 12-year-old Emma Amos was injured by gunshot.

Emma Amos had been rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

It was learnt that Nkiendonwro village had been deserted due to an attack which led to the death of over 29 people in 2017 while the entire village was razed down.

The larger number of inhabitants of the village therefore, abandoned the area to seek refuge in some other parts of Rigwe land.

