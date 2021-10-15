Zamfara First-Class Monarch Regains Freedom After 30 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

Attahiru, a first-class emir, is a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained his freedom after being in captivity for 30 days.

SaharaReporters had reported that the emir was abducted by bandits on September 14, while travelling to Abuja. His police orderly was killed in the incident and another police officer was taken with the monarch.

A source at the palace who pleaded for anonymity, however, told Nigerian Tribune on Thursday night that the monarch had been released by his captors.

“The monarch will seek medical attention before proceeding to Zamfara. We are anxiously waiting to receive him,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Attahiru, a first-class emir, is a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State. See Also Insecurity Zamfara Monarch Spends Four Weeks In Captivity Of Bandits 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

The secretary of the emirate council, Usman Ibrahim had said they had not heard anything about the emir.

“From when he was abducted, some of our people that were out of the state were discussing with the kidnappers. We thought they would release him. Our people told us that they were discussing with the kidnappers and they told them he was alive,” he had told BBC Hausa.

According to him, the lack of access to mobile telecommunications networks in the area also complicated the situation.

Another member of the royal family interviewed by the BBC Hausa had also expressed uncertainty about the whereabouts of the emir.

“Nobody knows. Nobody can say anything on whether he is alive or not. We feel he is alive but we are not certain. They (kidnappers) said they would release him when we pay the ransom but we have not heard anything from when we took the money to them.

“From that time (when the ransom was paid) I don’t think there has been anyone from here who spoke with him (the emir),” the unnamed source had said.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N20 million and later increased it to N100 million.

It is not clear how much was paid as ransom to secure his release.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Old And Young Women Protest In Rivers Community, Demand End To Farm Destruction By Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Tompolo Denies Link With New Militant Group Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Claim Responsibility For Agip Pipeline Attack
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: ONSA Indicts Fertiliser Firms For Security, Economic Sabotage
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
"FG Should Respond Positively To Militants' Outreach" - Soyinka
Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Set For Dialogue With Govt, Announce Committee Members
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Insurgency DSS Probes Ex-Governor Suswam Over Potential Link With Militia Leader
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Anambra Police Nab Three Suspected Criminals, Recover Gun, Charms, Hard Drugs
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Business How Nigerian Famous Cleric, Pastor Bakare Sold $1.4million US Mansion Below Market Value In 2017, Losing $370,000
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Islam I'd Fight If Any Cleric Flogged My Children Like Kwara Arabic School Did To Students– Islamic Preacher
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Officers Jostled To Be Involved In My Case, To Interact With Chiwetalu Agu – Nigerian Actor Detained For Wearing Biafran Outfit
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari’s The Most Loved Politician In Nigeria’s History, Popular Than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano, Others – Presidential Aide, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Legal Nigerian Man Called Chimpanzee, Subjected To Monkey Noises By Boss In Ireland Awarded N19million Compensation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Reacts To Claims IPOB Leader Was Given Document To Sign As Condition Of His Freedom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture Old And Young Women Protest In Rivers Community, Demand End To Farm Destruction By Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Declares Fast For IPOB Supporters Ahead Of October 21 Trial – Lawyer, Ejiofor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Internet Nigeria Is Almost 100% Ready To Deploy 5G Network For Internet Users – Communications Commission Boss, Danbatta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs 22 Thai Sailors Arrested In Lagos Over Attempt To Smuggle 32.9Kg Cocaine Into Nigeria
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad