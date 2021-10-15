Zamfara First-Class Monarch Regains Freedom After 30 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained his freedom after being in captivity for 30 days.

SaharaReporters had reported that the emir was abducted by bandits on September 14, while travelling to Abuja. His police orderly was killed in the incident and another police officer was taken with the monarch.

A source at the palace who pleaded for anonymity, however, told Nigerian Tribune on Thursday night that the monarch had been released by his captors.

“The monarch will seek medical attention before proceeding to Zamfara. We are anxiously waiting to receive him,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Attahiru, a first-class emir, is a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State.

The secretary of the emirate council, Usman Ibrahim had said they had not heard anything about the emir.

“From when he was abducted, some of our people that were out of the state were discussing with the kidnappers. We thought they would release him. Our people told us that they were discussing with the kidnappers and they told them he was alive,” he had told BBC Hausa.

According to him, the lack of access to mobile telecommunications networks in the area also complicated the situation.

Another member of the royal family interviewed by the BBC Hausa had also expressed uncertainty about the whereabouts of the emir.

“Nobody knows. Nobody can say anything on whether he is alive or not. We feel he is alive but we are not certain. They (kidnappers) said they would release him when we pay the ransom but we have not heard anything from when we took the money to them.

“From that time (when the ransom was paid) I don’t think there has been anyone from here who spoke with him (the emir),” the unnamed source had said.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N20 million and later increased it to N100 million.

It is not clear how much was paid as ransom to secure his release.