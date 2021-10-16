All Progressives Congress Suspends Oyo State Party Election Over Irregularities

The ongoing state congress in Oyo State has been suspended by the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was learnt that the order for the suspension was given by the governor of Yobe State and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, due to the allegations of forging of documents meant for the exercise and other irregularities.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the suspension became necessary to ensure credibility of the process leading to the emergence of new leaders in Oyo State.

According to the statement, the APC under Governor Buni will not tolerate any act of indiscipline and fraudulent manipulation of process of any kind.

While the governor assured the teaming members of the party of level playing ground and justice at all time.

“It has become necessary to suspend the ongoing State Congress exercise in Oyo State due to information regarding the forging of documents meant to conduct this exercise.

“The national chairman, has however ordered the Oyo State Congress Committee to return to the National Secretariat for further briefing,” he stated.