How Power-drunk University Of Lagos Vice-Chancellor Ejected Me From My Residence Amid Court Case – Director Laments

No formal notice was served to quit on the official accommodation and it is only a court of competent jurisdiction that can order me to vacate my official accommodation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

The Director of Works of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Tunde Oloko, has accused the Vice-Chancellor of the institution of contempt of court and lawlessness.

According to him, the VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, ordered that he be thrown out of the apartment despite an ongoing lawsuit.

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

Oloko said he was thrown out of his official residence by security operatives adding that the property had been sealed with some of his belongings inside.

This was contained in a “save our soul” message he sent out and obtained by SaharaReporters.

Oloko said he was being punished for exposing the corrupt practices done by the VC on University Capital projects.

He said, “This is to bring to your attention an issue of Lawlessness presently happening in the University of Lagos by its Vice-Chancellor Prof Toyin Ogundipe.

”For escalating corrupt practices done by the VC on University Capital projects and despite the ongoing suit of the Director of Works Engr Tunde Oloko against the University of Lagos, the Management took laws into their hands by unlawfully and forcefully ejecting the Director of Works from his official residence and seized his property by sealing the apartment.

”No formal notice was served to quit on the official accommodation and it is only a court of competent jurisdiction that can order me to vacate my official accommodation.

”This is the height of lawlessness. This is sad. In a case involving a citadel of learning who is being represented by a professor of law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. This is highly reprehensible.

”This is most embarrassing and disgraceful. I am utterly disappointed that the VC of Unilag and Prof Osipitan, a SAN of the stature of their counsel, would appear to have allowed this ill-conceived gangsterism under his watch.

”This is what our professor of law and SAN did in this matter taking the law into his hands with the entire University of Lagos Management support

“The VC through the University security has thrown some of my luggage out of the house and locked others in the apartment. I am calling on well meaning Nigerians, the Press, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to please save my soul from these people.”

The allegation of corruption and abuse of office against the UNILAG VC is coming two weeks after Ogundipe and other university officials received the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) personnel in the institution.

The school authorities and the anti-corruption agency had agreed to work together to tackle the menace of crimes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Activist, Sowore Drags Nigerian Female Police Officer Who Shot Him, Altine And Her Power-drunk Colleagues Who Assaulted Him To Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Final-Year Student Sues Akwa Ibom Varsity Over Unjust Expulsion For Criticising Udom
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Human Rights Activist, Sowore’s Treason Trial Starts Afresh As Judge Abandons Case Over ‘Nigerian Government Trouble’
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Human Rights Sowore: At Right Time DSS Will Be Exposed, Says Falana
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Probe Of DSS Court Invasion Ordered By Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal You Cant Wash Your Hands Off Sowore's Case, Falana Tells Malami
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Terrorism Terrorists Likely To Attack Nigeria – UK Government Lists 12 States Its Citizens Should Avoid
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Comparing Buhari To Awolowo, Azikiwe Mischievous – Afenifere Slams Femi Adesina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Governor Plans To Distract Youths From #EndSARS Anniversary With 'Concerts' – Nigerian Rapper, Falz
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Anambra Election: South-East Governor Doles Out $4million To Electoral Body, INEC Official To Favour Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill 12 Residents, Burn Police Van
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights How Police Inspector-General Disobeyed Osinbajo’s Directive, Continued To Detain Gloria Okolie Illegally For Four Months – 36 Civil Societies Petition National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Economy How Buhari Government Depleted Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account From $2.1billion In 2015 To Current $60million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Still Await Implementation Of Various State Panels On Police Brutality One Year After EndSARS – RULAAC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News The Earlier We Split, The Better; Nigeria Has Nothing For Igbos – Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Activist, Sowore Drags Nigerian Female Police Officer Who Shot Him, Altine And Her Power-drunk Colleagues Who Assaulted Him To Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad