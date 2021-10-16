How Power-drunk University Of Lagos Vice-Chancellor Ejected Me From My Residence Amid Court Case – Director Laments

The Director of Works of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Tunde Oloko, has accused the Vice-Chancellor of the institution of contempt of court and lawlessness.

According to him, the VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, ordered that he be thrown out of the apartment despite an ongoing lawsuit.

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

Oloko said he was thrown out of his official residence by security operatives adding that the property had been sealed with some of his belongings inside.

This was contained in a “save our soul” message he sent out and obtained by SaharaReporters.

Oloko said he was being punished for exposing the corrupt practices done by the VC on University Capital projects.

He said, “This is to bring to your attention an issue of Lawlessness presently happening in the University of Lagos by its Vice-Chancellor Prof Toyin Ogundipe.

”For escalating corrupt practices done by the VC on University Capital projects and despite the ongoing suit of the Director of Works Engr Tunde Oloko against the University of Lagos, the Management took laws into their hands by unlawfully and forcefully ejecting the Director of Works from his official residence and seized his property by sealing the apartment.

”No formal notice was served to quit on the official accommodation and it is only a court of competent jurisdiction that can order me to vacate my official accommodation.

”This is the height of lawlessness. This is sad. In a case involving a citadel of learning who is being represented by a professor of law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. This is highly reprehensible.

”This is most embarrassing and disgraceful. I am utterly disappointed that the VC of Unilag and Prof Osipitan, a SAN of the stature of their counsel, would appear to have allowed this ill-conceived gangsterism under his watch.

”This is what our professor of law and SAN did in this matter taking the law into his hands with the entire University of Lagos Management support

“The VC through the University security has thrown some of my luggage out of the house and locked others in the apartment. I am calling on well meaning Nigerians, the Press, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to please save my soul from these people.”

The allegation of corruption and abuse of office against the UNILAG VC is coming two weeks after Ogundipe and other university officials received the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) personnel in the institution.

The school authorities and the anti-corruption agency had agreed to work together to tackle the menace of crimes.