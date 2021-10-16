Lawless Department Of State Services Seals Venue Of Parallel Congress In Kano, Fires Teargas At Supporters

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) have sealed off the Sani Abacha Youth Centre in Kano State, the proposed venue for a parallel congress of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

A report by Daily Trust stated that the security agents turned back journalists at the gate of the centre with claims that they were instructed to take over the place and stop any gathering.

According to them, they've been informed that the only recognised venue for the APC state congress was the Sani Abacha Indoor Sports Hall.

Meanwhile, Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the Sports Hall, declared any other congress gathering as illegal.

The security agents fired multiple teargas canisters to disperse the crowds that gathered at the Youth Centre, along Madobi road.

One of the teargas canisters was fired into one of the shops opposite the centre where some of the supporters had sought refuge.

Some of the groups were heard chanting songs of praise in support of Senator Barau Jibrin, one of the lawmakers who had teamed up with former governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, to challenge the leadership of the party in the state.

They had asked the party’s national secretariat to cancel all the congresses held by the party’s state leadership.

It was gathered that the lawmakers and their supporters were gathering elsewhere to organise the parallel congress.