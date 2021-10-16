You Can’t Win Election In Your Church – Primate Ayodele Tackles Pastor Bakare Over ‘Selfish Claims On 2023 Presidency’

Ayodele noted that Bakare cannot win an election in his church not to talk of winning an election in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has taken a swipe at Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church over the latter's comment on running for president in 2023.

Bakare, who paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, said he will contest for the position if God and Nigerians asked him to.

He further described himself as a nation builder.

Reacting, Primate Ayodele frowned at the remark stating that Pastor Bakare should face his missionary work and stop mismanaging the grace of God upon his life.

Ayodele noted that Bakare cannot win an election in his church not to talk of winning an election in Nigeria.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman advised him to spend his money on the less privileged in his church rather than waste it on something that has no reward from God. See Also Politics Pastor Tunde Bakare Back In Aso Villa To See Buhari 82 Days After Vowing 'No More Visits' 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

‘’Tunde Bakare is mismanaging the grace of God upon his life and ministry. The dream of becoming Nigeria’s president is not realistic for him; he can’t even win an election in his church not to talk of Nigeria.

‘’If he has money, he should use it to help the less privileged in his church instead of going about to waste his time for nothing.

‘’Tunde Bakare should relax, forget the dream of becoming Nigeria’s president and face his missionary work that God sent him to do. He should preach the gospel, win more souls for Christ.,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bakare launched the “Nigeria-for-Nigeria” group some months ago. Addressing his members, Bakare had said the new group would be greater than the “Save Nigeria Group”, a pressure group which he convened in 2010.

Bakare was quoted as saying, “I am going to champion it and it will go like wildfire across this nation. Nigeria-for-Nigeria will be bigger than Save Nigeria Group."

However, Ayodele cautioned Nigerians against joining the group, stating that Bakare created the group to further his political ambition.

He said at the time, “Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is not divine, it is another means to put Nigerians in bondage again. Nigerians should not join this movement or else, another disaster awaits us.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED Crisis Hits All Progressives Congress As Chairman Buni Backs Ex-Governor Ambode's Faction In Lagos To Weaken Tinubu’s Influence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Grills Ex-Kano Governor Kwankwaso Over N10billion Fraud
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Politics Lawless Department Of State Services Seals Venue Of Parallel Congress In Kano, Fires Teargas At Supporters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Exchange Fire In Osun All Progressives Congress Election, Two injured
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Nigeria's Next President Should Be From South-East Region — Lagos Archbishop, Adewale-Martins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose Amid N6.9billion Fraud Trial Visits Ailing All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED Crisis Hits All Progressives Congress As Chairman Buni Backs Ex-Governor Ambode's Faction In Lagos To Weaken Tinubu’s Influence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Grills Ex-Kano Governor Kwankwaso Over N10billion Fraud
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Politics Lawless Department Of State Services Seals Venue Of Parallel Congress In Kano, Fires Teargas At Supporters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Hundreds Of Sudanese Storm Khartoum To Protest Against Failed Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News There’s Sit-At-Home On Thursday To Honour Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Trial – IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Controversial Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Loses Mother, Bintu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Exchange Fire In Osun All Progressives Congress Election, Two injured
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Nigeria's Next President Should Be From South-East Region — Lagos Archbishop, Adewale-Martins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food UN May Cut Food Supplies To Nigeria’s North-East Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Falana Chambers Writes Inspector-General Of Police, Demands Full Protection For Protesting Nigerians On October 20 In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Hakeem Odumosu, An Extremely Lawless, Sycophantic Policeman Who Only Roars During Protests, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Activist, Sowore Drags Nigerian Female Police Officer Who Shot Him, Altine And Her Power-drunk Colleagues Who Assaulted Him To Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad