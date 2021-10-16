You Can’t Win Election In Your Church – Primate Ayodele Tackles Pastor Bakare Over ‘Selfish Claims On 2023 Presidency’

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has taken a swipe at Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church over the latter's comment on running for president in 2023.

Bakare, who paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, said he will contest for the position if God and Nigerians asked him to.

He further described himself as a nation builder.

Reacting, Primate Ayodele frowned at the remark stating that Pastor Bakare should face his missionary work and stop mismanaging the grace of God upon his life.

Ayodele noted that Bakare cannot win an election in his church not to talk of winning an election in Nigeria.

Ayodele noted that Bakare cannot win an election in his church not to talk of winning an election in Nigeria.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman advised him to spend his money on the less privileged in his church rather than waste it on something that has no reward from God.

‘’Tunde Bakare is mismanaging the grace of God upon his life and ministry. The dream of becoming Nigeria’s president is not realistic for him; he can’t even win an election in his church not to talk of Nigeria.

‘’If he has money, he should use it to help the less privileged in his church instead of going about to waste his time for nothing.

‘’Tunde Bakare should relax, forget the dream of becoming Nigeria’s president and face his missionary work that God sent him to do. He should preach the gospel, win more souls for Christ.,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bakare launched the “Nigeria-for-Nigeria” group some months ago. Addressing his members, Bakare had said the new group would be greater than the “Save Nigeria Group”, a pressure group which he convened in 2010.

Bakare was quoted as saying, “I am going to champion it and it will go like wildfire across this nation. Nigeria-for-Nigeria will be bigger than Save Nigeria Group."

However, Ayodele cautioned Nigerians against joining the group, stating that Bakare created the group to further his political ambition.

He said at the time, “Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is not divine, it is another means to put Nigerians in bondage again. Nigerians should not join this movement or else, another disaster awaits us.”