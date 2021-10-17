Groups To Hold Lecture On #EndSARS, Memorial Of Celebrated Murdered Journalist, Dele Giwa

Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices – a book of sixty essays by sixty young Nigerians which salutes sixty years of Nigeria’s independence and points the way towards a better country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2021

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), in partnership with some other bodies will hold a lecture and public presentation in commemoration of the first anniversary of #EndSARS protest on Tuesday. 

The lecture and public presentation, in partnership with Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, National Consultative Front (NCF), PLAYYA and MILID Foundation, will also be about

Chido Onumah, Coordinator of AFRICMIL disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, made available to SaharaReporters. 

According to the statement, the event, which will start at 10am at NECA House, Hakeem Balogun Way, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, is themed: “One Year After #EndSARS, 35 Years After Dele Giwa and the Quest to Remake Nigeria." 

The #EndSARS advocacy made global headlines last October when young Nigerians across the country and in major cities around the world embarked on protests against persistent brutality and rights violations by the Nigeria Police Force.  

“One year after the protests and the reprehensible violent response by the Nigerian Army which led to the death of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, it is important to cast a critical eye on that incident and see what lessons have been learnt and what needs to be done going forward,” Onumah said in the statement on behalf of the group.  

Significantly, the first-year remembrance of these protests coincides with the 35th anniversary of the murder via letter bomb of the celebrated journalist, Dele Giwa, editor-in-chief of Newswatch magazine. 

“It is a measure of the acute dysfunction of the Nigerian state that till date, no one has been arrested let alone brought to trial for this heinous crime," Onumah noted. 

The statement further read, "All of this and more including the rise of separatist agitations which has fuelled the search for a new direction for the country will be dissected at this event which will be chaired by renowned public intellectual, Prof. Pat Utomi. 

"The keynote speaker is the irrepressible human rights lawyer and social crusader, Femi Falana. Other speakers include Richard Akinnola, journalist and executive director, Centre for Free Speech (CFS); Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, founding director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre; and Lanre Arogundade, journalist and executive director, International Press Centre (IPC). 

"On hand also is a panel of discussants featuring Motunrayo Alaka, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun (Vector), Inibehe Effiong, Rasheedat Adeshina and Femi Adeyeye. Moderator is Anike-Ade Funke Treasure."

