BREAKING: Nigerian Government Files Seven-Count Amended Charge Against IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Nigerian government has filed a seven-count amended charge against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, three days to his appearance in court.

According to Vanguard, the amended charge, which was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, borders on treasonable felony and Kanu’s alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.

Nnamdi Kanu

The IPOB leader will be re-arraigned before trial Justice Binta Nyako on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Anambra North, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Monday, filed a motion before the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow him to have access to Kanu in detention.

SaharaReporters had on October 15 reported that Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Kanu, stated that he (Kanu) enjoined IPOB followers to proceed on a fast ahead of his trial on October 21.

Ejiofor had in an update added that Kanu and the legal team were confident of victory and no excuses would be tolerated from the Department of State Services.

Ejiofor noted that Kanu was strong and ready to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 21.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer had said, “As the D-Day approaches, the legal team is not leaving any stone unturned towards ensuring that all the "t's" are crossed and "i's" dotted.

“It was indeed an eventful visit as our indefatigable Client found as laughable, the series of false narratives being spread to the public domain, ostensibly sponsored by the agents of darkness who are very deep in their dream to prevent his appearance in court, and to create a state of panic in the minds of his followers.

“Prominent among the falsehood desperately championed by mischief makers is the trending subject that our dear Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been flown to China, and from China to Israel, and from Israel to Kontokatafi etc. We know the purveyors of these fake news and they are aware that their evil conspiracies are dead on arrival.

“Onyendu was equally amazed by another fake news that was making headline in some social media quarters, that he was asked to sign any document before regaining his freedom. This is total falsehood and he is urging his esteemed followers to please ignore this falsehood.

“Above all, our indefatigable Client is strong and tenaciously holding firm in spirit. He is ready for the 21st October 2021 appearance in court. This date is SACROSANCT and shall remain so.

“Thankfully, the Federal Government of Nigeria is fully aware of this date, and more compelling is the fact that the detaining authority has since over a month ago, concluded every purported investigation into the matter. Hence, no plausible excuse will be available to them not to produce Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court come Thursday, the 21st Day of October 2021. You must all see him live and direct on this date.

“Our Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu urges millions of his followers and supporters to continue to conduct themselves and carry on within the ambit of the laws, as you all have always done. More strikingly and commendable is the fact that your solidarity has remained unshaken against all intimidating circumstance, and for this, he is deeply grateful.

“Onyendu advised his supporters and millions of followers to go into dry fasting as the D-Day approaches, because resounding victory will be ours on this date and the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama will be given the glory and adoration in the end.”