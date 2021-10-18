Group Tasks Nigerian Government, Security Agencies To Find Missing Vanguard Journalist

The International Press Centre (IPC) has urged the Nigerian government and security agencies to adopt all necessary measures to locate an Abuja-based journalist, Mr. Tordue Salem.

Salem, a reporter who covers the House of Representatives for the Vanguard newspaper, was last seen in the Garki district of the FCT on October 13 before his “alleged” disappearance.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Lanre Arogundade, IPC described the journalist’s disappearance as disconcerting.

He said the search for him should be accorded high priority by the police and other security agencies.

The statement read, “The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, Nigeria is seriously concerned about the sudden disappearance of Vanguard Newspaper's House of Representatives Reporter, Mr. Tordue Salem since last Wednesday.

“Mr. Salem was reportedly last sighted within the premises of a Total Filling Station, opposite the FCT, Abuja Police headquarters on Wednesday evening.

“The Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba confirmed that Mr. Salem was yet to be seen as of this morning, Monday, October 18, 2021.

"In a country where the rights of journalists and media professionals are continuously violated, concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders are necessary to ensure that Mr. Salem returns to his family and beat safely, and that the safety of other journalists and media professionals is guaranteed.

“IPC, therefore, appeals to the government and security agencies to do all within their powers to locate Journalist Salem.”