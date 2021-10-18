IPOB Insists On Sit-at-home In South-East On Thursday When Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Resumes

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said local vigilantes should punish any persons or groups caught enforcing sit-at-home exercise on Monday in the South-East region.

According to the group, some elements compelling and harassing innocent citizens to comply with sit-at-home on Mondays are its “enemies and the traitors recruited to cause confusion in Biafra land”.

Nnamdi Kanu

The group said this while reacting to dissociate itself from the distribution of some flyers posted to inform people about the sit-at-home.

IPOB revealed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, made available to SaharaReporters on Monday.

IPOB had in August asked its members and residents of the South-East to weekly boycott social and economic activities to protest the continued incarceration of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, but swiftly suspended it, adding that it will only observe sit-at-home on days when the leader appears in court.

However, the sit-at-home order has been consistent every Monday as some armed hoodlums have enforced the exercise which has led to killings and other anti-people atrocities in the region.

The pro-Biafra group on Monday partly stated, “We also wish to dissociate ourselves from purported posters in parts of Biafra land saying that people should comply with Monday sit-at-home.

"Part of the message on the poster says that people should not use vehicles with Nigerian plate numbers. Such nonsense is not from IPOB. We urge our people to disregard it.

“IPOB has its standard channels of information dissemination. We don't paste posters to disseminate our information, such an approach is very childish. Anybody behind such nonsense should be dealt with.

"Anybody caught enforcing non-existent sit-at-home should be ready to pay for his disservice to our people.

“The only sit-at-home endorsed by IPOB is on Thursday, October 21 when our leader will make his next court appearance. Anything outside this should be disregarded. Our people should not be deceived by our enemies and the traitors they recruited to cause confusion in Biafra land.

“Anybody irrespective of his identity caught anywhere enforcing the suspended Monday sit-at-homes should be dealt with by the local vigilantes in those areas. IPOB did not mandate anybody to enforce any sit-at-home.”

It also debunked an alleged claim by the Department of State Services (DSS) that it plans to abduct students and Nigerian civil servants in the South-East and South-South.

“We want to unequivocally and categorically make it clear to all Biafrans and the world at large that IPOB is not in the business of kidnapping people. Biafrans and humanity are also aware that the Nigerian government working in collaboration with the kidnappers will negotiate with these evil terrorists and hugely reward them financially in the name of ransom payment.

“These terrorists will now use the money given to them by the Nigerian government to purchase more weapons. What this implies therefore is that the Nigerian government is the direct financier of these kidnapping incidents all across the contraption called Nigeria. Now they want to extend their evil trade into Biafraland but before they commence their plan, they are trying to divert your attention to the wrong place.

“IPOB since its inception cannot be linked with any single kidnap or abduction incident whether within or outside Biafra land because that is neither our modus operandi nor part of our fundamental objectives.

"We are not Fulani terrorist herdsmen that get funding from the Nigerian government and supplies from Nigerian security agencies who deliver these supplies to these murderers with Nigerian military helicopters.

“This lame script is part of the game plan by the evil Nigeria security agents to indict IPOB and possibly look for grounds to charge our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as leading a violent group but they have failed.

"We pity DSS and those they are grooming as executioners of this evil assignment to implement and implicate IPOB and ESN because they will actually meet their ancestors untimely,” the statement partly read.