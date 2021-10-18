Joint Task Force Member, Two Others Arrested For Robbery In Adamawa

The incident happened on October 10, 2021, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, according to a police report.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2021

A member of a local security outfit, Joint Task Force (JTF), and two accomplices are in police custody for armed robbery in Adamawa State.

The JTF operative, Abdulrasheed Suleiman, allegedly coordinated a syndicate to attack and rob the apartment of a resident in Yola, Musa Adamu, carting away his Sport Utility Vehicle.

The Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said, “Police operatives attached to Surveillance unit of CID Yola, have arrested a three-man criminal gang that attacked and robbed a resident, Alhaji Musa Adamu in the Yola North Local Government Area.

"The robbers robbed Adamu between the hours of 10 am and 11am and fled with his vehicle a CRV FWD 2020 model Jeep.

“The breakthrough that led to the arrest of the suspects began with the arrest of Abdulrasheed Suleiman (21) a member of the civilian JTF, Adamawa State chapter.

“Abdulrasheed is the principal suspect and the private security guard of the house who betrayed the trust entrusted on him. The confession of the suspect revealed how he conspired with the other two suspects and stole his boss’ vehicle.

"investigation extended to FCT where one Oguchukwu Augustine (34), a resident of Amaulu Mbieri, Oweri, Imo State and Emmanuel Tochukwu, (29) a resident of Bonsacc avenue, Asaba, Delta State were arrested while trying to dispose the stolen vehicle.

“On the strength of that, the Commissioner of police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, commended the police officers for making it difficult for such criminals to escape arrest.

"He equally called on members of the public to continue to give credible, actionable and timely information regarding any person or group of persons with suspicious character around their neighborhoods to police. The police boss directed that discreet investigation be carried out on the matter and assured that the suspects will be prosecuted accordingly.”

