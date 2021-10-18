Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS Arrests Suspected Thug Who Attacked PDP Party Congress In Oyo, Whisks Him To Abuja

One of the suspected thugs who attacked the factional congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), simply identified as Kabiru has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) and whisked to Abuja on Monday, SaharaReporters learnt.

Kabiru, after his arrest, confessed that the Chairman of Motor Park Management System at Challenge bus stop, Rotimi Obasanjo, led them to disrupt the congress at Jogor event centre.

SaharaReporters had reported that over 100 vehicles were vandalised while many people sustained varying degrees of injury on Saturday when the hoodlums attacked the PDP congress.

Following the arrest, a party leader, Chief Ismaila Ashipa challenged the governor to ensure the prosecution of the suspected thug and others linked to the attack.

Ashipa in a letter titled, "Time to proscribe PMS', said, "So far, the Ministry of Works under which the PMS is a department has failed to reveal or declare how much revenue the PMS has generated." See Also Politics Thugs From Oyo Transport Union Attack Peoples Democratic Party Congress, Destroy Over 100 Vehicles

The letter reads; "Around late 2019 on my arrival from the coverage of the 'tatatatata' election, the #KogiDecides, I sent Your Excellency a long epistle of my Kogi experiences: the good and the bad. I specifically mentioned the name MUKAILA LAMIDI: the many whys we must not wish away Auxiliary. But I did admonish that 'naturally, the Auxiliary I know is not equipped with CAPACITY FOR PEACE. The guy is fundamentally restless and defective in peaceful environs.

"Immediately the information got to me that MUKAILA LAMIDI was proposed as Chairman of the newly inaugurated Oyo State Park Managers, I penned another WhatsApp message to Your Excellency that 'Auxillary isn't fit to be officially capped or decorated with government appointment. Rather, there are many other ways by which MUKAILA LAMIDI could be maintained, sustained and engaged'. Your Excellency's graciously responded that 'the tiger in Auxiliary would be tamed'.

"The Park Management System is a government department created to garner more internal revenues into government coffers and to checkmate the notoriety of the proscribed NURTW, Oyo State Chapter.

"Dear Excellency, so far, the Ministry of Works under which the PMS is a department has failed to reveal or declare how much revenues the PMS has generated.

"The invasion of the Osogbo PDP Zonal Congress and all the brigandage and threats were orchestrated by the Osla-led Oyo State PMS, a government department.

"The Iwo Road mayhem that claimed the life of one AbdulRahmon and witnessed wanton destruction of citizens' livelihood, the leader of the PMS was allegedly fingered.

"The vandalisation of the Oyo State PDP Stakeholders Secretariat at Aare Avenue, Ibadan, was by the same gangs.

"The vandalisation of the Iba Oluyole Palace and the carting away of many aged artifacts, this same PMS urchins were alleged

"The riotous Oyo State PDP Congresses at wards and local government areas as witnessed by me (I was a victim of stone throwers) were by the same PMS garage louts.

"And now came the Oyo State PDP State Congress that was held in both Adamasingba and Jogor Centre simultaneously. Prior to Saturday 16th of the PDP State Congress, Your Excellency invited all PDP Stakeholders, the gratified and the aggrieved for a parley. And in Your Excellency's wisdom, you ordered that all groups should go on with their separate Congresses peacefully. And that after the PDP National Convention, a final truce would be consummated between the groups.

"It's no more news that hoodlums believed to be members of the PMS invaded the Jogor Event Centre, venue of the Authentic PDP Group, early 2 am of Saturday. Many exotic cars and private properties were destroyed. A sort of advanced warning to scare the conveners of the event. And as the Congress was going on with a mammoth crowd of party faithful in attendance, the PMS thugs made real their threats. The PMS thugs, at the full glare of the Police, DSS and other security agencies invaded the barricades of the Jogor Event Centre, macheted many innocent members. And in their trails left more than 100 vehicles parked along Ring Road to ShopRite to Mobil area destroyed. One of the not very lucky thugs captured by some party faithful named Kabiru, revealed that the group of thugs adorning 'OLUBORI LOGA' T-shirts, were led by one ROTIMI OBASANJO, PMS CHAIRMAN, CHALLENGE AREA of Ibadan.

"Less I forget, but not crying more than the bereaved. It was reported by the incumbent Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Raufu Aderemi Olaniyan, that Osla and his vandals vandalised the gas station and bakery of the 2nd Lady of Oyo State. Why always them?

"You can no more feign ignorance of many atrocities committed by the PMS (as reported), a government department under your governorship. Why always the PMS and why always Osla? It has given Your Excellency's populist agenda enough bad image. The 'JAGIDIJAGAN', the late Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi of blessed memory warned the residents of Oyo state, is back at full speed. What is happening within the Oyo State PDP family is a revelation of expectation of the worst when campaigns and electioneering are nigh.

"Your Excellency Sir, with all your efforts at finding peace and a secured Oyo state, the Oyo State PMS brigandage and notoriety have rubbed off all the gains. It's time for the PMS to be proscribed and some of its operators charged to court for affray and arson.

"Your Excellency Sir,

may I have the rare privilege to remain yours sincerely before peradventure, another libel is slammed on me?"