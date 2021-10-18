Produce Nnamdi Kanu In Court To Prove To Us He’s Healthy – Ohanaeze Tells Buhari Government

The South-East apex socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the Federal Government to produce Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra in court on Thursday.

Ohanaeze said producing Kanu unfailing in court would indicate that the IPOB leader is sound in health.

Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu is expected to appear before Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

The Department of State Services, DSS, had failed to produce Kanu in court in July, following his rearrest and repatriation from Kenya.

However, Ohanaeze said the IPOB leader should be given a fair trial.

In a statement by its spokesman, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the group said, “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is produced in court on Thursday, October 21, 2021. This is necessary to prove to the global community that Nnamdi Kanu is not only hale and hearty but that shady judicial process is not contemplated while on trial.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on a firm wicket to proclaim that the agitation and youth restiveness in the South-East of Nigeria is simply a reaction or an effect or the consequences of an orchestrated alienation by the federal government over the years.

“The theory of causality quickly reminds us that a phenomenon or a chain of phenomena contributes to the production of other forms of phenomena; where the cause is partly responsible for the effect.

“On the other hand, not until some of the issues of obvious injustice against the Igbo are seen to be addressed, the chains of catastrophe that threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria may well-nigh be inevitable. History shows that it is extremely difficult to have peace amidst injustice.

“Emphatically, we need not look elsewhere to know that IPOB is simply an exponent of Igbo collective sentiments and predicaments in our tortuous journey and an unquantifiable sacrifice for one Nigeria.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor had in his inaugural speech on January 20, 2021 called on the Presidency to consider Dialogue as a panacea to peace; insisting that the jackboot approach to the IPOB uprising will rather aggravate the precarious situation.

“As at today, Governors in the North have openly demonstrated their desire for dialogue with dreaded groups terrorising their regions; the videos clips abound. Based on the foregoing, the Ohanaeze structures, including the Council of Elders, Council of Traditional Rulers, the Igbo Governors, Igbo NASS members, government officials, Archbishops and the Clergy, stakeholders, Youth and Women Wings, Town Union, etc are ready for a meaningful dialogue with the Federal Government of Nigeria on a plethora of challenges facing the igbo nation and Nigeria.

“Our core objective is a sense of belonging in a country anchored on equity, justice and fairness.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide enunciates that the guardrail of democracy is anchored on toleration, forbearance and dialogue. Good Governance is merely an outcome based on the application of democratic norms and values. And not until the right thing is done and seen to have been done, Nigeria will most likely continue in its downward spiral.

“Finally, we urge the leader of the Ohanaeze delegation to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and our legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barr. Joseph Ojodu and Barr. Goddy Uwazurike to put in their very best to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu obtains justice.”