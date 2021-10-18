Recommendations For Lifting Twitter Ban Will Apply To Other Social Media Platforms ― Nigerian Government

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2021

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has stated that the recommended conditions for the lifting Twitter ban in Nigeria will be applicable to all Over-The-Top and other social media platforms in the country.

He made this known on Monday when he featured on a phone-in programme of TV Continental, “This Morning, ’’ monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The minister who headed Federal Government ministerial negotiation team stated that the engagements with the microblogging and social media platform had been positive and fruitful.

He added that the undisclosed report from the team would be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All I can say is that the recommendations we are going to make will not only be applicable to Twitter but they will be applicable to all OTTs and other social media platforms in Nigeria.

“Today, we are dealing with Twitter; we don’t want a situation where we will be dealing with Facebook tomorrow and Instagram the next day. Our recommendations will be very comprehensive.

“You will recall that during the 61st Independence anniversary celebration, the president said Twitter will return to Nigeria as soon as they meet the conditions of government.

“Even last night, the ministerial team met under my chairmanship and we reviewed the position of things.

“I want to say that we should wait for the committee to officially give its reports to the president but things are looking very positive and rosy. After submitting our reports and recommendations to the president, I will be disposed to say what we agreed and what have been met and what has not been met,” he said.

