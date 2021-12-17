BREAKING: Panic In Lagos Community As Gas Explodes Inside Filling Station

Emergency workers were yet to arrive at the scene of the explosion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2021

There is currently panic around Church Bus-stop, Alagbole, Lagos State, after gas exploded inside an abandoned filling station in the area on Friday.

The explosion, it was gathered, occurred shortly after mid-day as some persons evacuated gas cylinders and other equipment from the unused facility.

SaharaReporters Media

The situation has left the entire place filled with smoke billowing from the scene of the explosion while residents ran in various directions to ensure they and their loved ones were safe.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters disclosed that emergency workers were yet to arrive at the scene of the explosion.

He added that there was no death recorded in the incident.

He said, “It was actually an unused gas station. They were ordered to leave the area for safety reasons and so the owners only came today to remove their empty tanks today when gas exploded.

“One of the tanks hit an object and since it’s highly inflammable, it caught fire. The fire is still raging inside the big compound while people await fire fighters.”

On November 17, a gas explosion at Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin, Lagos, killed five people, injured 10 others and destroyed about 12 cars.

The owner of the gas shop, who was among the dead, had tried to answer a phone call while refilling a cylinder when the explosion occurred.

SaharaReporters, New York

