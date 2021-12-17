Lagos Police Conclude Autopsy, Release Body Of Dowen Student To Family For Burial

The police have released the corpse of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni, to his family for burial.

This was after an autopsy was conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, made this known on Friday.

The report of the autopsy was, however, yet to be out as of the time of filing this report.

The Lagos PPRO said, “Sylvester Oromoni: autopsy done. (The) result is being awaited. Corpse (was) released to (the) family for burial. Investigation ongoing.”

The late student was rumoured to have been attacked by “some of his senior colleagues” for refusing to join a cult group.

His cousin – Perrison Oromoni – had gone on social media to narrate how he had died and went as far as calling out the names of his cousin’s alleged killers.

Perrison said the school called the deceased’s father, telling him that his son sustained injuries while playing football at the school.

Over 100,000 persons have also signed a petition domiciled on the Change.org platform seeking the arrest of those fingered in the incident and their swift prosecution.

No fewer than five persons have been grilled by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command in connection to the death of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Femi Falana, in a petition signed by Taiwo Olawanle, a lawyer in Falana & Falana Chambers firm, called for an investigation into the comment made by Olunloyo.

The human rights lawyer said Olunloyo’s comment has exacerbated the pains of the deceased’s parents and family.

Falana asked the police to invite Olunloyo to explain her “false information” and be charged to court if she cannot substantiate the comment.