Boko Haram Weakened In Nigeria, Preying On Soft Targets, Says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Boko Haram terrorist group was fragmented and weakened.

Buhari said despite efforts of the armed forces against the insurgents, they remain active and are “preying on soft targets”.

The President made the comment while speaking at the third edition of Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit on Saturday.

He, however, called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to provide concrete support to help defeat terrorism and insurgency in Africa.

Buhari expressed delight that the summit convened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has given due consideration to the issue of terrorism, while also focusing on development and infrastructure in Africa.

He said, “Another area this partnership must focus on is the global challenge of climate change which is impacting us in Nigeria, Turkey, across Africa and indeed across the world.

‘‘It has become a catalyst for conflict through food insecurity, drying up of lakes; loss of livelihood and youth migration, among others.

"The trend is the same around the world where communities are overwhelmed by forest fires, rising sea levels, flood, drought, and desertification.

‘‘I want to seize this opportunity to appeal for support for initiatives such as Africa’s Great Green Wall on Environment and Land Management, which is designed to fight the effects of climate change and desertification in Africa.

‘‘The initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land in the 11 countries of the Sahel-Sahara strip, capture 250 million tons of carbon and, create 10 million green jobs by 2030.”

On the global Coronavirus pandemic, President Buhari urged nations to follow the example of Africa-Turkey cooperation, which emphasises solidarity and support in tackling the challenge.