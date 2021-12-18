Customs Intercept Container Laden With Guns At Lagos Port

Owner of the container reportedly said the consignment contained electronics but the suspicion customs officials, upon close examination of the cartons discovered that they were filled with guns.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 18, 2021

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to Tin Can Island Command on Friday intercepted a container loaded with arms and ammunition.

Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Customs, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the development.

Owner of the container reportedly said the consignment contained electronics but the suspicion customs officials, upon close examination of the cartons discovered that they were filled with guns.

Ejesieme said, “The command wish to confirm very categorically that during routine examination at the terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the TICT on Friday, 17th December 2021, our operatives stumbled on a suspected container laden with arms and possibly ammunition.

“We quickly sealed it up and intimated the terminal operators to quickly move the container to our enforcement unit where we hope to conduct 100 per cent examination by Monday morning.

“The information is still very sketchy as we speak. By the time we conduct comprehensive information, we will be able to avail the media with the circumstances and possibly the suspects.

“We are going to do a comprehensive investigation into this with a view to unravelling the criminal gang behind this and continue to decimate and degrade them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari's Son, Yusuf, Becomes District Head In Daura
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Denies Torturing Of Policeman's Son To Death In Edo By Soldiers
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Weakened In Nigeria, Preying On Soft Targets, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment Nasarawa Government Bans Sale, Use Of Charcoal, Threatens To Prosecute Defaulters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Neutralise Scores Of Bandits, Injure Many In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari's Son, Yusuf, Becomes District Head In Daura
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Denies Torturing Of Policeman's Son To Death In Edo By Soldiers
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Weakened In Nigeria, Preying On Soft Targets, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment Nasarawa Government Bans Sale, Use Of Charcoal, Threatens To Prosecute Defaulters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Neutralise Scores Of Bandits, Injure Many In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Islamic Group, MURIC, Exonerates Buhari, Blames Ex-President Jonathan For Current Killings, Kidnappings In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Audit Report Indicts Federal Inland Revenue Service Over N138.5million Questionable Payments, Other Irregularities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Six-months After FBI Indictment, IGP Yet To Forward Advice On Disgraced Officer, Kyari --Police Service Commission
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Female Soldier Who Accepted Proposal From Corps Member In Public Allegedly Detained By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Reason For The Season! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Accident Four Corps Members Die In Road Accident In Yobe After Leaving Orientation Camp
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad