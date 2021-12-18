Customs Intercept Container Laden With Guns At Lagos Port

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to Tin Can Island Command on Friday intercepted a container loaded with arms and ammunition.

Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Customs, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the development.

Owner of the container reportedly said the consignment contained electronics but the suspicion customs officials, upon close examination of the cartons discovered that they were filled with guns.

Ejesieme said, “The command wish to confirm very categorically that during routine examination at the terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the TICT on Friday, 17th December 2021, our operatives stumbled on a suspected container laden with arms and possibly ammunition.

“We quickly sealed it up and intimated the terminal operators to quickly move the container to our enforcement unit where we hope to conduct 100 per cent examination by Monday morning.

“The information is still very sketchy as we speak. By the time we conduct comprehensive information, we will be able to avail the media with the circumstances and possibly the suspects.

“We are going to do a comprehensive investigation into this with a view to unravelling the criminal gang behind this and continue to decimate and degrade them.”