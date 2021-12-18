Nigerian Troops Neutralise Scores Of Bandits, Injure Many In Sokoto

A joint military taskforce has neutralised scores of bandits operating within Isah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This is as the military’s taskforce operations launched attacks in the bandits’s camps.

The bandits led by Bello Turji were left scampering for safety in the wake of the raid that saw many of them killed, while others received various degrees of injuries during the gun battle, Daily Post reports.

Sources in the army said the military onslaught was led by the General Officer Commanding 8th Division, Nigeria Army Headquarters, Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey.

It was learnt that two villages within Isa Local Gvernment Area, Satiru and Katanga, suffered series of attacks from bandits, which resulted to the death of many community members in the axis.

It was gathered that the military operatives, however, stormed the bandits’ hideouts between Thursday and Friday, killing many of the terrorists in the local government area.

Sources said that some of the bandits, who survived the gun battle, were seen running away from their enclave to the outskirts of Bafarawa Village, while some of them.