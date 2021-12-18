Nigerian Troops Neutralise Scores Of Bandits, Injure Many In Sokoto

This is as the military’s taskforce operations launched attacks in the bandits’s camps.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 18, 2021

A joint military taskforce has neutralised scores of bandits operating within Isah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This is as the military’s taskforce operations launched attacks in the bandits’s camps.

The bandits led by Bello Turji were left scampering for safety in the wake of the raid that saw many of them killed, while others received various degrees of injuries during the gun battle, Daily Post reports.

Sources in the army said the military onslaught was led by the General Officer Commanding 8th Division, Nigeria Army Headquarters, Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey.

It was learnt that two villages within Isa Local Gvernment Area, Satiru and Katanga, suffered series of attacks from bandits, which resulted to the death of many community members in the axis.

It was gathered that the military operatives, however, stormed the bandits’ hideouts between Thursday and Friday, killing many of the terrorists in the local government area.

Sources said that some of the bandits, who survived the gun battle, were seen running away from their enclave to the outskirts of Bafarawa Village, while some of them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Denies Torturing Of Policeman's Son To Death In Edo By Soldiers
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Military Female Soldier Who Accepted Proposal From Corps Member In Public Allegedly Detained By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Zirkusu, Three Soldiers Killed By ISWAP Fighters – Nigerian Army Names Brigadier-General Lost To Borno Ambush
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Fires Commander Of Battalion That Mutinied
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Ekiti Under Siege As Security Operatives Arrest APC Leaders; Invade Home Of Governor Fayemi's Campaign Director
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari's Son, Yusuf, Becomes District Head In Daura
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Denies Torturing Of Policeman's Son To Death In Edo By Soldiers
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Weakened In Nigeria, Preying On Soft Targets, Says President Buhari
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Police How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment Nasarawa Government Bans Sale, Use Of Charcoal, Threatens To Prosecute Defaulters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Islamic Group, MURIC, Exonerates Buhari, Blames Ex-President Jonathan For Current Killings, Kidnappings In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Audit Report Indicts Federal Inland Revenue Service Over N138.5million Questionable Payments, Other Irregularities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Customs Intercept Container Laden With Guns At Lagos Port
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Six-months After FBI Indictment, IGP Yet To Forward Advice On Disgraced Officer, Kyari --Police Service Commission
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Female Soldier Who Accepted Proposal From Corps Member In Public Allegedly Detained By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Reason For The Season! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Accident Four Corps Members Die In Road Accident In Yobe After Leaving Orientation Camp
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad