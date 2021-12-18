Presidency Must Go To South-East In 2023, Edwin Clark Says

He said this when a presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, visited him on Friday.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 18, 2021

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, has insisted that the South-East geopolitical zone must produce the next president of Nigeria.

Clark encouraged Anyim to work hard with other leaders across the country to build consensus for equity and unity in Nigeria, according to a statement after the visitation.

Chief Clark reaffirmed his passionate “belief that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 must go to the Southern part of Nigeria and indeed to South-East zone”.

He said, “I encourage you and others to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share that vision.”

Anyim told the elder statesman that he was running for the presidency of Nigeria because he understood the challenges facing Nigeria and had what it takes to fix them.

The former Senate President, who is contesting the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, took the opportunity to consult with Clark on the state of the nation and his plan for the future.

He said, “I thank God that Chief Edwin Clark will soon be 95 years old and yet he is blessed with phenomenal memory, lucid and curious mind, a benevolent heart, and boundless goodwill for all men. I thank God for your health and will forever cherish your counsel.

“I will dedicate myself with full enthusiasm and conviction to advance the vision of equity in Nigeria, the unity of our nation, the peace and prosperity of all citizens.”

