Bandits Kill 20 Persons, Set Houses, Vehicles On Fire In Kaduna

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 19, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded three communities in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing at least 20 persons.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Aruwan gave the names of the attacked communities to include Kauran Fawa, Marke, and Riheya.

He said houses, trucks and cars were also burnt along with agricultural produce at various farms.

The statement read, “The military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that over 20 citizens were killed during attacks by bandits on several villages in Giwa Local Government Area.

“According to the report, bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, leaving more than 20 residents dead as of the time of this update.

“Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.”

The commissioner quoted Governor Nasir el-Rufai to have expressed sadness over the attacks

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief

“The identities of the victims will be published once further details are confirmed by the Kaduna State Government. In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity El-Rufai Govt Has Shut Us Out, Say They Can't See Us — Parents Of 39 Abducted Kaduna Students
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity IPOB Warns Nigerian Government, Chief Of Naval Staff Over Killing Of Security Agents In South-East
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Former CBN Governor, Soludo In Anambra, Kill Three Policemen
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Delta Prince, Friend, Two Policemen
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity We Don’t Know Identities Of 5 Kidnapped Students Now Free In Kaduna – Parents
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity One Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Ebonyi
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Buhari Returns To Nigeria In Newly Repaired Presidential Jet That Cost $5m
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Don't Return To Your Old Ways, Presidential Amnesty Administrator, Dikio, Urges Repentant Cult Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad