Armed Hoodlums Invade Obafemi Awolowo University, Barricade Road Over Land Dispute

The thugs armed with various weapons like guns, cutlasses, axes, among others, barricaded the road and caused chaos.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 20, 2021

No fewer than 50 hoodlums stormed Ile-Ife over land dispute issues with the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State.
The land on dispute allegedly belonged to the OAU but had been encroached on by some people.

OAU
The land on dispute allegedly belonged to the OAU but had been encroached on by some people.
The land dispute between OAU and the indigenes of the ancient town has been ongoing for a long time.
In times past, some of the aggrieved persons, claiming ownership of some portions of the university land, have at several times, invaded the university.
Some indigenes, who claimed their land was taken for the university when it was established in 1962, had been selling some portions of the land.
In 2019, the Vice-Chancellor of the OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede petitioned the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Abiodun Ige, urging the police to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.
The Vice-Chancellor had also copied the Director of Department of State Services in Osun State, Brown Ekwoaba, stressing that the university would not engage in any illegal act on the issue.

 

